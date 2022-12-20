Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
wfxl.com
16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson
Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
allongeorgia.com
Atkinson County Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Felonies
An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Quintanilla to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
valdostatoday.com
Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
mycbs4.com
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death. WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police Chase from Pierce to Ware
A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart
A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
wfxl.com
Multi-hour standoff ends peacefully in Valdosta
Valdosta police say that a multi-hour standoff has ended peacefully in Valdosta. On December 18, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta police responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
WSFA
‘Sent an angel’: 8-year-old suffers severe burns in house fire; family grateful he is still alive
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An 8-year-old Georgia boy is currently hospitalized while he recovers from burns suffered in a house fire. WALB reports the fire happened on Wednesday morning at a home in Colquitt County. Officials said a person passing by noticed smoke coming from the property and helped...
