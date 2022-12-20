ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year

The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson

Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atkinson County Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison for Drug and Gun Felonies

An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Quintanilla to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop

On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Police Chase from Pierce to Ware

A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
WARE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart

A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Multi-hour standoff ends peacefully in Valdosta

Valdosta police say that a multi-hour standoff has ended peacefully in Valdosta. On December 18, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta police responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
VALDOSTA, GA

