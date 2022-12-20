Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year. The DJ, who took his life on December 13 aged 40, was said by Deadline to have had the shows in the pipeline as a collaboration with his 34-year-old wife of nine years Allison Holker.
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
The world is full of intractable problems and hotly contested ideas. Climate change, COVID-19, the nature of capitalism. Whether Elon Musk should replace himself as the leader of Twitter. And then there is the question of whether the 1988 action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie. A debate that is only slightly more resolvable than whether The Dress is white and gold or black and blue, the Die Hard discourse can be traced back to a 2007 Slate article by Michael Agger, who when informed by The Atlantic's Kaitlin Tiffany in 2021 of the cultural babadook he had unleashed with...
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
