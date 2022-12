On Christmas Eve in the middle of a blizzard, drivers are still on the roads even in dangerous driving conditions, but many are getting stuck. One man, Daniel Lassus, is spending his holiday driving around helping people get out of the snow. He isn’t used to the snow being from Louisiana but after living in Traverse City for a couple of years, he is figuring out ways to get around even in the winter weather. He says there are at least 3 feet of snow but has his car and a shovel and is just doing what he can to make sure everyone makes it home for the holidays.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO