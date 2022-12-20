Read full article on original website
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
BBC
No evidence transgender law change has negative impact on others
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote. The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister...
BBC
'Bullying' of animal shelter staff condemned
The head of Guernsey's animal shelter said recent online "bullying" of his staff had been "extremely detrimental" to them. Earlier this week staff at the GSPCA put down a dog after it attacked a member of the public at Havelet Bay. Since then, a page has been set up on...
BBC
Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site. Cambridgeshire Police was called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday. Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called...
