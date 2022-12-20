Somerville man charged for armed sexual assault of convenience store worker

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Somerville man is charged with a terrifying attack on a convenience store worker Saturday morning.

Juan Marim, 35, was arrested Monday night and arraigned in Somerville District Court Tuesday for robbing and sexually assaulting a young clerk at the Tapias convenience store on Broadway.

Marim was allowed to remain outside the view of our courtroom camera at his arraignment, but images of the suspect were captured on surveillance during the incident and authorities allege they are of Juan Marim.

It all started shortly before 10:30 Saturday morning when police say the suspect entered the store.

Once inside, the suspect robbed the young female clerk at gunpoint, and after grabbing cash, he ordered the terrified victim to step away from the cash register and down a small flight of stairs into a backroom with him.

Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Walker described what happened next.

“Inside that room, he put what appeared to be a firearm to her throat and ordered her to undress. When she refused he told her to shut up and pushed her face with one hand, while still holding what appeared to be a firearm in his other hand,” Walker told the court.”The defendant then told her he would kill her if she didn’t take her clothes off. When she again refused, he put the tip of what appeared to be the firearm in her mouth past her teeth.”

Police say the quick-thinking victim told the suspect there was more money in the cash register, and she led him upstairs.

As she gave him more cash, the man sexually grabbed her again and then threatened to kill her, before finally leaving.

Police say they found the suspect’s hat in a nearby clothing donation bin.

But the big break in the case came on Monday, from the victim’s own phone.

According to police reports, the suspect took the victim’s iPhone but it was the victim’s iPhone, through the find my iPhone App that led police right to the suspect’s neighborhood and eventually, right to his front door.

According to a report, Juan Marim was arrested as he tried to run out a back door.

Juan Marim is charged with Masked Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Indecent Assault and Battery on a Person over 14, Assault to Rape, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Witness Intimidation of a Witness.

Marim is held without bail until a Dangerousness Hearing on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

