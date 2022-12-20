ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day. According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect, who was armed. After a short time, he surrendered to officers. No shots were fired.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood

LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. Phoenix Police say the incident began on Dec. 21 when officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road. The driver refused to pull over and drove to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley


PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ

