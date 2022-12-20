Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Thursday night. Crews responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard. Scottsdale fire officials say the girl was in the pool for about 5 minutes.
AZFamily
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Two dead, one injured after crossover crash in San Tan Valley
Two people died and one was hospitalized after a crossover crash near Gantzel and Combs road Friday afternoon.
12news.com
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
I-10 reopens after armed man shuts down freeway near Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day. According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect, who was armed. After a short time, he surrendered to officers. No shots were fired.
PCSO finds missing 12-year-old boy out of Queen Creek
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old KJ Conklin is safe and in the custody of authorities.
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. Phoenix Police say the incident began on Dec. 21 when officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road. The driver refused to pull over and drove to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
KTAR.com
Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police Wednesday morning in Phoenix, authorities said. The incident occurred near 43rd and Southern avenues in the Laveen neighborhood, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police issued an alert on social media around 9:15 a.m. about an...
Father Shot Dead While Looking At Christmas Lights With Family
Eduardo Uzueta, a 28-year-old with two young children, was killed in Phoenix, Arizona. Isaiah Joshua Nash, 19, has been charged with murder, police said.
AZFamily
Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
AZFamily
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police still searching for teen kidnapped at gunpoint
The kidnapping happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road, and the victim, identified as 17-year-old Jesse Camacho, was taken in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
AZFamily
Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
