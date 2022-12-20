Read full article on original website
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
fox4news.com
Baby Jesus stolen from Fort Worth nativity scene returned
FORT WORTH, Texas - Just days after someone swiped the baby Jesus from the nativity display on Sundance Square away from his manger, the figurine has been returned to its rightful place. The holiday theft was caught on camera in Downtown Fort Worth last Saturday. Surveillance video showed a man...
Weatherford Police: Officers shoot and kill driver of suspected stolen vehicle after chase ends with gunshots
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was shot and killed by Weatherford police after firing at officers on Saturday, officials said. According to a statement from the Weatherford Police Department, officers were dispatched to York Avenue at 8:08 a.m. to a call about a reported stolen vehicle out of Georgia.
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17. They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
FBI rescues 26 migrants being held captive in Fort Worth
The FBI has rescued dozens of migrants from Honduras being held captive in Fort Worth. Garcia says all victims are doing well, although two had to be treated at a hospital.
fox4news.com
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
Man found unconscious in Fort Worth dies; extreme cold may be a factor
A man has died in Fort Worth from what may have been exposure to the cold. The temperature was about 19 degrees when the victim was found.
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Police Return Baby Jesus to Sundance Square Nativity Scene
The most talked about kidnapping since the Lindberg baby has been resolved. Baby Jesus, who was taken from the Nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours on Saturday night by two rascals — what is a Nativity scene after all without two asses — has been returned to his manger after being found by Fort Worth police.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for man who stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas – With only a few days left until Christmas, Sundance Square is now looking for a Christmas miracle after a man stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene. Sundance Square shared on their Instagram where they caught the man on camera wearing blue jeans and a gray sweater snatching baby Jesus.
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
fox4news.com
26 Honduran refugees rescued from alleged human traffickers at Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - The League of United Latin American Citizens, more commonly known as LULAC, says the FBI rescued 26 Honduran refugees from human traffickers during a raid Thursday morning. LULAC provided photos from the undisclosed location in Fort Worth. According to LULAC, the FBI raided a home just...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
WFAA
Off-duty Dallas-based flight attendant pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle fentanyl onto flight from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
fox4news.com
Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
fox4news.com
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
