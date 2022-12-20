ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
Baby Jesus stolen from Fort Worth nativity scene returned

FORT WORTH, Texas - Just days after someone swiped the baby Jesus from the nativity display on Sundance Square away from his manger, the figurine has been returned to its rightful place. The holiday theft was caught on camera in Downtown Fort Worth last Saturday. Surveillance video showed a man...
Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
Fort Worth Police Return Baby Jesus to Sundance Square Nativity Scene

The most talked about kidnapping since the Lindberg baby has been resolved. Baby Jesus, who was taken from the Nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours on Saturday night by two rascals — what is a Nativity scene after all without two asses — has been returned to his manger after being found by Fort Worth police.
Police looking for man who stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas – With only a few days left until Christmas, Sundance Square is now looking for a Christmas miracle after a man stole baby Jesus from a nativity scene. Sundance Square shared on their Instagram where they caught the man on camera wearing blue jeans and a gray sweater snatching baby Jesus.
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say

MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
