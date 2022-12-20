Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Norwich will recieve $10 million for downtown revitalization
NORWICH, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday $10 million will be given to the City of Norwich to help with downtown revitalization projects. The award will be used in support of nine different projects in the city and will leverage the community's historic, cultural and natural resources in hopes of attracting more visitors.
WKTV
SPORTS 12-22-22; Oneida handles Whitesboro on the hardwood, notches third consecutive win
Dolgeville 70, Oppenheim-Ephrata/St. Johnsville 36.
WKTV
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
WKTV
Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
WKTV
Rome Health named High Performing hospital for Maternity Care
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health was named as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. The award is the highest a hospital can receive from U.S. News. Rome was given the award in recognition of the care they offer which is measured by factors like newborn complication rates and C-section rates.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
WKTV
Voting begins in Rome for the Holidays Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – Voting has started in the Rome for the Holidays Decorating Contest, with 12 homes competing in various categories. The community votes online for the “People’s Choice” winner and then a panel of judges choose Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. To...
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica preparing to feed hundreds on Christmas Day
UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rescue Mission of Utica were in the kitchen working hard on Thursday preparing for the agency’s Christmas dinner on Sunday. The agency offers dine-in and delivery options on Christmas and expects to feed more than 400 people at the Mission and deliver more than 700 meals. With so much food to prepare, the Mission is still accepting donations of canned goods, non-perishable items and pre-packaged pies through Friday.
WKTV
Travel advisories issued for local counties
Oneida and Madison counties have issued travel advisories. Lewis County has issued a travel ban that remains in effect until further notice. That means starting at 6pm, only medical personnel, fire, law enforcement, and road personnel can be on the roads. In Oneida County, the advisory is for no unnecessary...
WKTV
State Police remind the public to be safe during upcoming bad weather
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Police are reminding the public that traveling in dangerous weather conditions is never encouraged unless absolutely necessary. The next couple of days will bring slick roads and very cold temperatures, making for dangerous driving conditions. Police advise you to only drive if it is an emergency. And if you are on the road make sure you fill-up the gas tank, throw food, water and extra warm clothing/blankets inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.
WKTV
Hemstroughts Bakery busy at work for the holiday season
UTICA, N.Y. -- Business is bustling at the storefront of Hemstroughts Bakery and Artisanal on Oswego Street in Utica, as the holidays are quickly approaching. Behind the scenes, there's an even bigger operation, online orders. The company has shipped thousands of holiday orders already but, it's not just their famous halfmoons being shipped halfway around the world...they have cheeses, charcuterie boards and breads baked from scratch too!
WKTV
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
WKTV
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
WKTV
Holiday weekend storm may cause widespread power outages
National Grid is preparing for heavy rain, high winds and a flash freeze that could cause a variety of service issues Friday and Saturday. Following rain overnight Thursday into Friday, a sudden drop in temperature around noon will leave roads icy and slick. The snow and ice buildup may also cause downed wires and trees that could lead to widespread power outages.
Comments / 0