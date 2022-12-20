UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Police are reminding the public that traveling in dangerous weather conditions is never encouraged unless absolutely necessary. The next couple of days will bring slick roads and very cold temperatures, making for dangerous driving conditions. Police advise you to only drive if it is an emergency. And if you are on the road make sure you fill-up the gas tank, throw food, water and extra warm clothing/blankets inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO