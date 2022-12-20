Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning, wind chill watch in effect for region
Mother Nature is sending the Four State region a message for the Christmas weekend: Chill out. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a hard freeze warning and wind chill watch for the region. A surge of very cold Arctic air will be arriving late on Thursday afternoon, with...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge neighborhoods experiencing power outages as severe cold weather moves in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Power outages in the Greater Baton Rouge area have been reported early Friday morning. 8:11 a.m. – Over 170 outages have been reported in the area by Lockhart Road in Baton Rouge. Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday. 8...
Winter road conditions at 2 a.m. on Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia warning siren activates without cause
At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ktoy1047.com
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
KTBS
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the river valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas plumbing supply company highlights ways to protect pipes from winter freeze
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures across Southern Arkansas are steadily dropping below freezing so if you haven’t yet, now is the time to make sure your home is winterized. John Desso, Branch Manager of Falk Plumbing Supply, tells us last-minute ways to make sure you don’t have frozen or...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
washingtoncounty.news
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
Comments / 1