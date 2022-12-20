ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, AR

houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning, wind chill watch in effect for region

Mother Nature is sending the Four State region a message for the Christmas weekend: Chill out. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a hard freeze warning and wind chill watch for the region. A surge of very cold Arctic air will be arriving late on Thursday afternoon, with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia warning siren activates without cause

At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power

Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages

Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out

Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
ARKANSAS STATE
washingtoncounty.news

Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE

