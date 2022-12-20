Jaguars win three straight after victory over Kennedy girls basketball

After 2-2 start, Richfield narrowly loses bid for third win on Friday at Fridley

Jefferson girls basketball is off to a 4-3 start after defending its home court against Kennedy 61-49 in the lone meeting between the two Bloomington programs on Dec. 16.

The Jaguars built a 37-24 halftime lead which was more than enough for the win.

Abi Jo Nelson and Caroline Hemann led the Jaguars with 16 and 14 points, respectfully. Angelina Chapple and Emma Felt each had 11 points as Jefferson won its third consecutive game and 4-in-5.

Kennedy countered with 16 points from Lailoni Harris and 15 points from Macie Miller. Hailey Williams and Allison Sheehan added eight and seven points, respectively.

Jefferson came into the crosstown game off a pair of dominant home wins over the previous week including an 87-63 final against Burnsville on Dec. 13 and 66-29 win over Two Rivers on Dec. 9.

The Jaguars took a 45-22 lead into halftime matching the Blaze over the second half 42-41. Hemann had a game-high 19 points, Felt finished with 17 points, Nelson had 14 points and Chapple had 11 points.

Jefferson’s 35-point win over Two Rivers was a season-best by the defense allowing just 29 points. Jefferson led 39-13 at the break.

Felt paced the Jags with 20 points and Hemann had 15 points as 10 different players scored.

Kennedy came into the game off the first win of the season two nights earlier in a 48-27 win over Minneapolis South on Dec. 14.

Kennedy led 35-18 at the half but the Eagles defense shutdown South 13-9 in the second half.

Miller had a game-high 19 points, Williams added 12 points and Sheehan had 11 points.

The win came a day after an 82-30 loss at third-ranked Holy Angels in Richfield.

Richfield

Richfield (2-5) lost its third consecutive game on Friday at Fridley 44-40 in a Tri-Metro Conference game three days after a 78-26 loss to DeLaSalle back in Richfield.

The close contest featured Fridley leading 17-14 at halftime while both teams found the bottom of the basket more in the second half with the Tigers grabbing a 27-26 edge.

Senior forward Grace Anderson led the Spartans with 12 points and sophomore guard Desirai Chappell had 11 points.

New head coach Desmond Walker helped the team to a 2-2 start including a 52-34 win over Minneapolis South back on Dec. 8. Both wins came on the Spartans homecourt. Chappell had a game-high 21 points against South while Brianna Johnson had 12 points.

Chappell had 11 points in a 41-28 loss at Simley on Dec. 10. Taylor Nickell and Anderson finished with seven and six points, respectively.