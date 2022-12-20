ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Suspect identified in Rancho El Dorado killing

 4 days ago
The suspect in a shooting death Sunday in Rancho El Dorado has been identified as Demitrious Hicks, 22, Maricopa police said.

Hicks was booked into Pinal County Jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 52-year-old father, according to a police information officer, who refused to provide the man’s name.

At 7:48 p.m. on Sunday evening, Maricopa police were called to a home in the 21400 block of West Duncan Drive, on a report of man being shot during a domestic dispute.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Previous: Man fatally shot at Rancho El Dorado home – InMaricopa

