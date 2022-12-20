Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Deadly Crash In Frederick County On I-70
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. (FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in which one person died Saturday morning in Frederick County. At approximately 4:20 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of Westbound Interstate...
Thousands of Frederick County Residents Without Power
Potomac Edison says power should be restored to Middletown Valley Saturday afternoon. Frederick, Md. (DG) – The powerful winds from the attic blast that is affecting much of the country has knocked out power to many local residents, especially in the Middletown Valley. Potomac Edison estimates that power should...
Arts Community Demands Additional Funds From Frederick County For Fiscal Year 2024
County Executive listens to their requests during a recent budget hearing. Frederick, Md. (KM) Representatives from the arts community came before Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater during a recent budget hearing. They were asking for more funding for the arts. Ted Robinson, a member of the Board of the Frederick...
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County
Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
Winds Blowing Through Frederick County, Downing Trees And Utility Poles
Frederick, MD (KM) Trees and utility poles are being blown down across parts of Frederick County this afternoon. . The area is under a wind advisory until six p-m Friday for west winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has also put the county under a wind chill advisory for wind chills as low as 20 below. That advisory expires at ten a-m on Saturday.
