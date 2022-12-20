ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

By Matthew Lounsberry
 4 days ago

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander.

A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.

Alexander ultimately decommitted from the Wolverines and signed with Massachusetts, where he played in three games a season ago. After entering the transfer portal, Alexander announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday.

SpartanMag's Jason Killop has reported that Alexander is joining Michigan State as a preferred walk-on, which means he will not be taking up on of MSU's 85 allotted scholarships for the 2023 season. After playing in just three games for the Minutemen, it's likely that the 2022 season will be considered a redshirt season for Alexander and that he will have all four years of eligibility remaining in East Lansing.

Alexander was considered a three-star prospect coming out of Belleville, and ranked the No. 1058 overall player, No. 101 linebacker and No. 26 player from the state of Michigan in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. While committed to Michigan, Alexander held offers from Marshall and Eastern Illinois coming out of high school.

Michigan State has just one linebacker committed to their 2023 recruiting class — four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall, who is expected to sign with the Spartans on Dec. 21 during the early signing period.

In addition to Alexander, Killop also reported that recent transfer additions Semar Melvin (Wisconsin defensive back), Jaylan Frankin (Wisconsin tight end) and Ademola Faleye (Norfolk State tight end) will be walk-ons for Michigan State.

Spartan Nation will have full coverage of National Signing Day for Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

