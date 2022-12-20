ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APS seeks to combat higher energy costs

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Arizona Public Service Co. wants to adjust its rates to help pay for higher-priced fuel and purchased power costs.

On Nov. 30, APS filed an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission to revise its rate schedule to help pay for global “cost escalations,” according to APS Spokeswoman Jill Hanks.

“There are global cost escalations that are being experienced seemingly everywhere in the country — not just with utilities,” Hanks said. “...It’s not just natural gas, other fuel costs have surged as well at a steep angle up and that doesn’t seem to be going away.”

Extreme heat in the western U.S. has “strained regional power supplies” as customers have used more energy to keep homes cool, she said.

The ACC filing says APS wants to reset its power supply adjustment surcharge on Feb. 1. If approved, it would temporarily raise customer bills by about $19.26 per month under one option for the average residential customer.

Another option has the average residential customer temporarily paying $6.31 more per month, the filing said.
In addition, APS also wants to recover funds “that have accumulated in the PSA balancing account due to a recent surge in fuel and purchased power costs.”

The recovery of funds isn’t a money-making endeavor for APS, Hanks said.

APS needs ACC approval to raise or lower those rates, she said.

APS officials said it was “important” to provide the ACC with options in the ACC application.

“The PSA is what’s called a pass-through,” Hanks said. “It goes directly to customers — APS doesn’t make any money from it or have an incentive to raise it. It is a mechanism to recover the changes in fuel prices in a timely manner.”

The power supply adjustment surcharge is intended to lessen the impact of highly variable fuel and purchased power costs “for both APS and its customers to send price signals to customers about the cost of energy," the filing said.

The next ACC open meeting is scheduled for January.

