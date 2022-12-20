ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne Independent

Canadian man accused of killing 5 had feud with condo board

By Associated Press
Key Biscayne Independent
Key Biscayne Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RaRq_0jpOC8XQ00

TORONTO — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick.

Chief James MacSween of the York Regional Police identified the suspect in Sunday night’s attack in Vaughan, Ontario, as Francesco Villi. He said at a news conference Monday that Villi fatally shot three men and two women and wounded a 66-year-old woman, who is hospitalized and expected to survive.

“Three victims were members of the condominium board,” he said.

Join our mailing list

Police said officers were called to an active shooting at the building at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, and that an officer fatally shot Villi inside the building, where Villi and the victims lived.

Villi long claimed vibrations and emissions from the building’s electrical room were making him sick, and that board members and the building’s developer were to blame, court documents show.

MacSween said police are still investigating the motive for the attack, which occurred at three separate units in the building.

Special Investigation Unit spokesperson Kristy Denette said police found the victims on different floors. She said Villi had a semiautomatic handgun and that investigators don’t believe he exchanged fire with the officer who killed him.

On Sunday and in the days leading up to the attack, Villi posted rambling videos on Facebook in which he talked about having a legal dispute with the condo board.

In the videos, he claimed to have health problems caused by the building’s electrical room. The posts include recordings of phone conversations he had with lawyers about his case. In one video he posted Sunday, the lawyer for the building noted that the condo corporation had asked him to sell his unit and move out.

“This tragedy is driving me insane. I’m ill anyways,” he said.

The lawyer noted there was an online court hearing in his case scheduled for Monday and that he needed to go to the condo management office, where the manager would help him log in.

Villi claimed during the call that he was not prepared to present his case at the hearing. He also asked what the board wanted from him, to which the lawyer said it needed him to stop harassing and shouting at people, and to pay the condo corporation’s legal fees. She noted that the case had dragged on for years.

“Can I die in peace? (It’s been) seven years of torture,” Villi said.

In one video, he said: “They want me dead. You can take this body but never this soul. .. I am ready to die.”

Villi had filed a lawsuit against six directors and officers of the board in 2020 alleging that they “committed acts of crime and criminality from 2010 onwards.”

He also accused them of deliberately causing him five years of “torment” and “torture” related to issues he had with the electrical room below his unit, court documents show. Justice Joseph Di Luca tossed the lawsuit this summer, calling it “frivolous” and “vexatious.”

According to court documents, the board sought a restraining order in 2018 against Villi for his “allegedly threatening, abusive, intimidating and harassing behavior” toward the board, property management, workers and residents.

Resident John Santoro said Monday that he knew Villi had a firearms acquisitions certificate but that he didn’t know if Villi actually owned a gun. He said he also knew about Villi’s issues with the condo board.

“I know the history and I know the man. I know the board of directors. I know this has been brewing for a long time. And I’ve commented to my wife several times that this is going to end very badly,” Santoro said.

“This is tragic because in my opinion he was failed by the courts. He was failed by the lawyers and he was failed by the condominium corporation because if you go off his social media clearly you’ll see that this man required professional help.”

Santoro, a former board member, said the condo corporation had put pads on the electric room equipment so that when it vibrated it wasn’t directly on the concrete.

“He wasn’t a monster,” Santoro said. “He was very religious and very giving. I just think he got caught up in a situation that ended up very badly for everybody.”

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world’s safest big cities. Vaughan is just north of Toronto.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to the gun violence situation in the U.S., where mass shootings are common.

“Everybody is horrified,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said. “To wake up to this news this morning or see it last night, we are in absolute shock. … This is something I never thought I would see here.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
Vice

Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again

A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High

A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve

A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification is yet to take place. Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has attended the scene.One...
rolling out

Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting

On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hubpages.com

The Cold Case Kidnapping and Murder of Dana Bradley - True Crime

Listen to the podcast. Your favourite podcasting platform is also a great place to listen. A Closure Denied can be found by searching for it. A Closure Denied Podcast is proud to present its first episode. Dana Bradley's cold case murder will be discussed on today's show. The terrible crime occurred 41 years ago. I was born and raised in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, and this case took place on December 14, 1981. Nine was my age. My hometown still has a low murder rate in 2022. It was a shocking event that occurred 41 years ago. This cold case is the subject of my first episode.
New York Post

Gunman wearing ‘police’ vest and fake badge shoots 2 people in DC

A gunman impersonating a cop — complete with a “police” vest and a fake badge — shot and wounded a boy and a man in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspect entered a residential facility for juveniles awaiting trial by introducing himself as a police officer serving a warrant on one of the residents, NBC 4 Washington reported. Surveillance video showed the bogus cop sporting a vest with “Police” printed on the front and back, and wearing a star-shaped badge on a chain around his neck. Once inside the privately owned facility, police said, the intruder produced a handgun and fired...
WASHINGTON, DC
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne, FL
231
Followers
139
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Biscayne Independent is a nonprofit, independent community news organization focused on government accountability, the Biscayne Bay environment, and island life. We focus on Key Biscayne and nearby areas of Miami.

 https://kbindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy