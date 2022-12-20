VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO