Sun dogs prominent as arctic chill moves through Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While -40 below doesn't seem beautiful, the Arctic temperatures sure can bring out things of beauty. Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Ice crystals refract sunlight into a prism creating an optical illusion of two bright spots on one or both sides of the Sun. They occur horizontally along a 22-degree halo around the Sun.
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads
The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve
AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
Proclamation for ease of access to fuel for heating during blizzard issued
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours...
'Tripledemic' spikes in Iowa, health experts explain what to expect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals are seeing an influx in respiratory illnesses across the state. "What we're calling the 'tripledemic' right now is this combination of three respiratory infections that are just really hitting folks hard: influenza, COVID and RSV infection," said Dr. Laura Bowshier, a doctor at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine.
Yankton Fire Department responds to middle school after sprinkler bursts in frigid temps
YANKTON, S.D. — The arctic temperatures led to a mess at Yankton's middle school Friday. The Yankton Fire Department responded to the middle school at about noon Friday for a fire alarm. There, they discovered a sprinkler head had frozen and burst due to the ongoing bitter-cold temperatures. The...
UPDATE: Fundraiser for displaced Ida Apartment residents raises more than $6K
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a fundraiser for the former residents of the Ida Apartments that were destroyed by fire earlier in December. Small businesses along Pierce Street near the apartments launched a GoFundMe for the residents and also accepted donations in their stores. The organizer...
Shoppers hit Southern Hills Mall for last-minute holiday gifts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With just two days left until Christmas, some Siouxlanders have braced for the brutal conditions to finish their last-minute shopping. "I want to get some gifts for my daughter," said Julie and Gale Plowman. Despite the freezing temperatures outside, Peggy Gabers wanted to maintain a...
Vermillion Fire Department battle two house fires Friday in frigid temps
VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
UPDATE: Busy day for Iowa State Patrol as troopers respond to more than a 200 crashes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has had a busy 24+ hours on Iowa highways responding to more than 200 crashes and a total of 402 motorist assists. Of the 207 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 195 lead to property damage and the other 12 lead to injuries.
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
