Sioux City, IA

Sun dogs prominent as arctic chill moves through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While -40 below doesn't seem beautiful, the Arctic temperatures sure can bring out things of beauty. Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Ice crystals refract sunlight into a prism creating an optical illusion of two bright spots on one or both sides of the Sun. They occur horizontally along a 22-degree halo around the Sun.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads

The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
AMES, IA
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve

AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
AMES, IA
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Proclamation for ease of access to fuel for heating during blizzard issued

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours...
IOWA STATE
'Tripledemic' spikes in Iowa, health experts explain what to expect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals are seeing an influx in respiratory illnesses across the state. "What we're calling the 'tripledemic' right now is this combination of three respiratory infections that are just really hitting folks hard: influenza, COVID and RSV infection," said Dr. Laura Bowshier, a doctor at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine.
IOWA STATE
Shoppers hit Southern Hills Mall for last-minute holiday gifts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With just two days left until Christmas, some Siouxlanders have braced for the brutal conditions to finish their last-minute shopping. "I want to get some gifts for my daughter," said Julie and Gale Plowman. Despite the freezing temperatures outside, Peggy Gabers wanted to maintain a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Vermillion Fire Department battle two house fires Friday in frigid temps

VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
VERMILLION, SD
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
SIOUX CITY, IA

