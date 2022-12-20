Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT opens I-35 as road conditions improve
AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has reopened I-35 in central Iowa. The road closed from Ames to Clear Lake due to blizzard conditions. The DOT gradually opened the road, starting with northbound lanes, until winds died down and plows could safely clear the streets.
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol troopers respond to more crashes and almost a thousand assists
Des Moines — The Iowa State Patrol has been working hard this week, responding to over 300 crashes and assisting nearly a thousand drivers since December 21. Of the 344 crashes across the state on Iowa highways, the Iowa State Patrol says 330 lead to property damage and 36 lead to injuries.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 24
The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Iowa State Patrol Recommends No Travel During Blizzard
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney of Manchester says they are highly recommending that people do not venture out at least until the brunt of the storm passes, hopefully by Sunday. Stickney says if you need to travel, make sure your vehicle is stocked with survival gear, blankets, water, charged...
siouxlandnews.com
Blizzard shuts down I-35, plows being pulled off roads
The Iowa DOT is in the process of shutting down I-35 from US 30 (exit 111) in Ames to US 18 (exit 194) at Clear Lake. This is due to the ongoing blizzard across the state of Iowa. The DOT says barriers have been activated at the US 30/I-35N interchange...
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
KCCI.com
Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
siouxlandnews.com
High wind and blowing snow continues in Siouxland
The cold is not over yet! Blowing snow with no travel is still in effect for South Dakota Friday morning while a blizzard warning remains across most of Iowa and South Dakota through Saturday at 6am. Friday remains below zero with a high in Sioux City of 4 degrees below...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week.
KCRG.com
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds pick up. The Iowa DOT is reporting very slick roads and several crashes across the state, with winds expected to contribute to whiteout conditions Thursday. The DOT and the Iowa State Patrol are both recommending against travel as visibility is declining. As the blizzard conditions continue to increase throughout the day and through Friday, it’s the wind that will be trouble for travelers.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
KCCI.com
Many metro clinics closed due to winter storm
Many clinics in Iowa are closed or have reduced hours due to inclement weather. UnityPoint closed its clinics early on Thursday and will operate at reduced hours on Friday, Dec. 23. You can find more information here. Broadlawns only has one clinic open through the end of the week: the...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Comments / 1