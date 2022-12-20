The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO