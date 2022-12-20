ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ABC News

Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion

An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
WESTERVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short …. Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Holiday Weekend Forecast. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

‘Street team’ helps Ohio’s homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Warming stations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus

If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

