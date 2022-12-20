Read full article on original website
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
ABC News
Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion
An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
spectrumnews1.com
Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
‘I got my babies back;’ Mom of 5-month-old twins taken from Columbus thankful for their safe returns
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After nearly 72 hours, 5-month-old Kason Thomas is back in the arms of his mother. News Center 7 spoke with Wilhelmina Barnett, mother of Kason and his twin brother Ky’air, Friday, less than 24 hours after Kason found outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson
The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
NBC4 Columbus
Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch
Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short …. Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Holiday Weekend Forecast. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the...
‘Street team’ helps Ohio’s homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
wyso.org
Missing infant found safe, kidnapper arrested; Sober driving efforts; Winter storm update
Missing Infant Found Safe; kidnapper Arrested - Columbus Police have confirmed that Kason Thomas was found in Indianapolis last night. Police say he is in good health. Sober Driving Efforts - Officials urge those celebrating the holidays to do so responsibly. Beating Blight - Warren County is one of 42...
cleveland.com
For the Buckeyes’ Paris Johnson Jr., giving to those in need is a season that lasts 365 days a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In six years working with veterans in the greater Columbus area, Eric Sowers had never seen anything like what the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation pulled off earlier this month. Johnson, Ohio State football’s All-America left tackle, made veterans a focus of his foundation since its inception...
cwcolumbus.com
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
List: Warming stations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
