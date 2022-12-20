Read full article on original website
High wind and blowing snow continues in Siouxland
The cold is not over yet! Blowing snow with no travel is still in effect for South Dakota Friday morning while a blizzard warning remains across most of Iowa and South Dakota through Saturday at 6am. Friday remains below zero with a high in Sioux City of 4 degrees below...
Numerous accidents, stranded motorists throughout tri-state region during storm
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Some of those who are braving the roads aren't making it to their destinations. Sioux City Police say they've responded to 28 crashes since the start of the storm on Wednesday, 13 of them since 5 a.m. Friday. They've also come to the aid of seven stalled vehicles, four of those since 4 a.m. Friday.
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
Sun dogs prominent as arctic chill moves through Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While -40 below doesn't seem beautiful, the Arctic temperatures sure can bring out things of beauty. Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Ice crystals refract sunlight into a prism creating an optical illusion of two bright spots on one or both sides of the Sun. They occur horizontally along a 22-degree halo around the Sun.
Vermillion Fire Department battle two house fires Friday in frigid temps
VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Shoppers hit Southern Hills Mall for last-minute holiday gifts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With just two days left until Christmas, some Siouxlanders have braced for the brutal conditions to finish their last-minute shopping. "I want to get some gifts for my daughter," said Julie and Gale Plowman. Despite the freezing temperatures outside, Peggy Gabers wanted to maintain a...
Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
UPDATE: Fundraiser for displaced Ida Apartment residents raises more than $6K
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a fundraiser for the former residents of the Ida Apartments that were destroyed by fire earlier in December. Small businesses along Pierce Street near the apartments launched a GoFundMe for the residents and also accepted donations in their stores. The organizer...
