Alaska Airlines planes departing from Seattle and Portland canceled
SEATTLE – All Alaska & Horizon departures from Seattle and Portland were canceled until 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 23. The airline company confirmed that runway conditions are currently too icy. In a tweet from the airline’s official account, they advise fliers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Additionally, all runways at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
'Unprecedented': Fewer than 10 flights have landed or taken off at Sea-Tac so far Friday
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. As of 10:15 a.m., there had only been five arrivals and three departures from the airport, airport officials said, on what...
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Icy Capitol Hill open thread
A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
Bok-bok: Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken opens in Renton
After a long wait, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken is open for business in Renton. Located at the Landing, Big Chicken’s grand opening was Dec. 17. Not long after the doors were open, customers rushed to get in line to buy crispy chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, sweet potato waffle-fries, beer on tap, and the Big Cookie, a chocolate chip cookie as big as the diameter of a basketball.
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy
Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
Kent reschedules public hearing about declaring wetlands surplus
The city of Kent rescheduled a public hearing about declaring a section of wetlands surplus within the Bridges neighborhood after staff failed to post public notice boards at the site. The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 during the Kent City Council meeting. The council will...
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
77,280 workers in the Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville areas will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 77,000 workers in the Kirkland, Sammamish, Bellevue, Redmond areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
VIDEO: Watch @SeattleWXGuy’s Tesla slide into police cruiser
The roads in the region were so iced-over and slick on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, that even @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder was a victim – after parking his Tesla, it slid on its own and smacked into a Normandy Park Police cruiser before continuing down a hill. “Parked the...
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Stearns resigns from Auburn City Council for Legislature
Chris Stearns was a member of the Auburn City Council when Monday’s meeting began, and when it ended, he wasn’t. Moments before, the Auburn City Council had accepted the 47th Legislative District representative’s voluntary resignation, clearing the way for the Democrat to take up his duties at the State Capitol in Olympia come January.
