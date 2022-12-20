Read full article on original website
Leo Anderson
4d ago
the truck driver will probably get more time for an accident than officer Aaron Dean got for murdering an innocent person in her own house. F12
2
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
Alabama man reportedly shot after father’s funeral in Louisiana
A Spanish Fort man was shot three times Monday during an argument at a Louisiana family gathering shortly after his father’s funeral, according to news reports. Michael Lancaster, 51, suffered wounds to the head and upper body but was expected to survive, WBRZ reported. James Blake, 66, of Kasilof,...
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has a new secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services as of Wednesday. Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday evening, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving in the role. Edwards also announced that Amanda Brunson has been named as Assistant Secretary.
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage
A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle outside Orange home on Christmas Eve, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Police are investigating after finding a 26-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in Orange on Christmas Eve. Orange Police responded to the 2100 block of Link Avenue after receiving a call regarding a welfare check at 2:41 a.m. Responding officers found Asif Imran in...
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Full story here » https://trib.al/umeCkPK. ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs …
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Human remains found by hunters in Louisiana
Human skeletal remains were found by hunters in the area of Isadore Street in St. Martinville
Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle. Covington – Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-12 that left one driver dead and the other unharmed after a 2005 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2019 International LT625 tractor-truck.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 7