ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 7

Leo Anderson
4d ago

the truck driver will probably get more time for an accident than officer Aaron Dean got for murdering an innocent person in her own house. F12

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
News Channel 25

2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
LOUISIANA STATE
KIXS FM 108

Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage

A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
LAREDO, TX
ktalnews.com

Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea

Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Full story here » https://trib.al/umeCkPK. ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs …
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy