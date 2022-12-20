Gift a ‘scary good time’ for Christmas with Evansville Horror Con sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Give the gift of horror this Christmas with Evansville Horror Con tickets.

According to Evansville Raptor Con, the convention will feature unique horrors and the paranormal including special celebrity guests, vendors, filmmakers, panels and workshops.

The event will take place on March 10 and 11 at the Evansville National Guard Armory. Discounted tickets are available for purchase here.

Come browse artwork from specialty artists, enjoy a horror movie in the screening room and participate in themed contests. There will also be horror shows with live entertainment options.

More information can be found here.

