ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Gift a ‘scary good time’ for Christmas with Evansville Horror Con sale

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cfjz7_0jpOAks500

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Give the gift of horror this Christmas with Evansville Horror Con tickets.

According to Evansville Raptor Con, the convention will feature unique horrors and the paranormal including special celebrity guests, vendors, filmmakers, panels and workshops.

The event will take place on March 10 and 11 at the Evansville National Guard Armory. Discounted tickets are available for purchase here.

What is Raptor Con and when is it flying into Evansville?

Come browse artwork from specialty artists, enjoy a horror movie in the screening room and participate in themed contests. There will also be horror shows with live entertainment options.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville soldiers wish loved ones a Merry Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of miles away, Evansville soldiers are wishing their loved ones a happy holiday season and Merry Christmas from across the sea. Indiana National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Evansville shared the message just a few days before Christmas. The video of the soldiers, who […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights reopens after wild winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Just in time for Christmas Eve, the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is opening its doors yet again. The annual drive-thru light show was put on hold as severe winter weather rolled over the Tri-State earlier this week. Organizers tell us the decision to close on Thursday was only the third time in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WATCH: Washington PD put out ‘BOLO’ for Santa Claus

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Daviess County law enforcement agencies have put out a “BOLO” for the big man in the red suit, more commonly known as Santa Claus. Dispatchers broadcasted the “be on the look out” message, which was later shared by law enforcement on social media. Authorities say Santa was last seen leaving the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dispatchers thank first-responders working Christmas Eve

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As families snuggle up and celebrate Christmas Eve, thousands of first-responders across the country are working hard to keep those families safe. The Tri-State is no exception. The day before Christmas, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch shared this appreciative message on social media. “We would like to take a moment to say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson senior center throws community Christmas party

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Santa Claus and the Grinch teamed up to bring smiles and spread holiday cheer at a Henderson senior center earlier on Tuesday. The Gathering Place Senior Center opened its doors to the community, throwing a party that included hot chocolate, sweets and free handmade ornaments. Children there got to meet and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native visits Ukrainian children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville native is back in Ukraine this month, hoping to spread holiday cheer to a country ravaged by war. Dr. John Pfefferle first went to Ukraine in March to do dental work.  This time, he decided to switch the dental gear for a Kevlar vest and red suit. Two weeks before Christmas, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD hosts its annual Operation Santa food drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is hosting its 10th annual Operation Santa food drive on December 21. This year, the department is able to provide over 300 food boxes to citizens in the community. Beginning at 9 a.m., members of the Owensboro Police Department and their families will begin boxing the food […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission is serving as one of the warming centers across the Tri-State, but the facility downtown normally only caters to men. An upcoming expansion will change that. The organization announcing it has purchased a building on Professional Boulevard. It will become the future site of the Susan H. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the Owensboro Police Department is working on helping the community in many ways, one of which includes “Operation Santa”. Officer Andrew Boggess shared a video on Facebook showing friends, family and officers getting together over 300 boxes full of food to be delivered out to the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

A wintry view from the Storm Tracker

INDIANA (WEHT) – Our crews took the Storm Tracker out for not only a snowy drive, but to survey road conditions. 6:30 A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River Road. 6:00 A 6:00 p.m. look on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. 5:00 A 5:00 p.m. look at Highway 41, going towards […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lucas Oil to stay title sponsor for tractor pull

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News update to a story we brought you last month. It appears the name Lucas Oil will remain a part of tractor pulling at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Lucas Oil owned the pro pulling league that sponsors the tractor pulls at the fair and at several other venues in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy