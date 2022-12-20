Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
Latest on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore was able to clinch a playoff berth today following their win over the Falcons, combined with a loss by the Patriots, but many are focused more on the team’s long-term future. More specifically, many are still glued to the ever-evolving situation concerning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently playing out the final year of his rookie contract.
Former Broncos Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Hillman’s family announced his passing Thursday morning. Former teammates Orlando Franklin and Derek Wolfe, respectively, said the five-year NFL veteran entered hospice care this week after a bout with liver cancer and pneumonia. The Broncos drafted Hillman in the third round out of San Diego State in 2012. The...
NFL suspends Jets WRs coach Miles Austin for violating gambling policy
As the Jets’ passing game wades through rough waters, they will be without their wide receivers coach for a time. The NFL is suspending Miles Austin for violating its gambling policy, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com tweet. Austin, who did not coach against the Jaguars last night,...
Rob Gronkowski reportedly discussed second unretirement with Buccaneers
When Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time, many suspected the June transaction would also lead to another temporary step away from football. The future Hall of Fame tight end made an effort to postpone his Canton timeline again recently. Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about unretiring last month, and Rick...
Could Jets move on from Zach Wilson this offseason?
According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets can be expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick this offseason (video link). That would represent a disastrous end to his tenure in the Big Apple given his draft stock, but not much of a surprise considering his struggles in 2022 in particular. Wilson made his second consecutive start on Thursday, a game in which he totaled 92 scoreless passing yards on 9-of-18 passing with an interception.
Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends
CaneSport is doing an in-depth evaluation of this year’s Miami commits to assign letter grades at each position. Today it's the TE's turn.
Ravens waive veteran LB Josh Bynes
Bynes was introduced to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in Baltimore back in 2011. In his second season with the team, Bynes was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad following an injury to Ray Lewis but remained a backup behind starters Dannell Ellerbe and Jameel McClain. An eventual injury to McClain would grant Bynes his first career starts near the end of the regular season. Bynes would go on to make the final tackle of the Ravens’ Super XLVII victory.
Jaguars fear Achilles tear for DL Dawuane Smoot
A Jaguars defensive line regular for the past six seasons, Dawuane Smoot may not have the chance to finish out what has become an intriguing year for the team. The Jags fear the rotational pass rusher suffered a torn Achilles during their win over the Jets on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (on Twitter). Smoot, 27, is months away from free agency.
Sean Payton, Vic Fangio looking to 'join forces in 2023'
[RELATED: Sean Payton Discusses Potential NFL Return]. Payton has been working as a television analyst since he stepped away from his Saints head coaching gig at the end of the 2021 campaign. Once the 2022 campaign ends, Payton is expected to attract interest from between five and seven organizations, sources told Schefter.
Giants sign three-time Pro Bowler to active roster
Landon Collins' days rising from the Giants practice squad appear to be over. The team will sign the eighth-year hybrid defender to its active roster ahead of its Week 16 game against the Vikings, Brian Daboll said. The Giants have used Collins sparingly in three games this season, but they...
Titans place C Ben Jones, CB Terrance Mitchell on IR
The Titans’ injury problems are not relenting. Following the report of Ryan Tannehill likely being out for the season, the AFC South leaders are placing center Ben Jones and cornerback Terrance Mitchell on IR. Jones suffered his second concussion this season, and Mitchell sustained a hamstring injury against the...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill may not be done for season
Ryan Tannehill‘s season may not be over after all. The Titans quarterback underwent surgery on his ankle this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the QB is a “long shot” to play again this year, the veteran is doing everything in his power to return to the field. However, a league source told Schefter that Tannehill isn’t expected to appear again during the regular season (Twitter link).
Packers, OL Elgton Jenkins reportedly agree to four-year contract extension
The Packers will not let Elgton Jenkins hit free agency. They agreed to a four-year extension with the fourth-year offensive lineman, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. The versatile blocker agreed to bypass a run on the 2023 market by signing a $68M deal that could max out at $74M. While Jenkins has worked at both guard and tackle, he has settled in at guard this season. This deal makes him the league’s second-highest-paid guard — behind only Quenton Nelson. Incentives can take the deal to the $74M mark, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein.
Patriots LS Joe Cardona out for season, ending 140-game streak
The 30-year-old suffered a partial tear in his foot earlier this month, but he still managed to play through the injury in Week 15. It’s uncertain if Cardona made the injury worse by playing, but either way, he won’t be back on the field until the 2023 campaign. Reiss notes that the veteran is expected to be fully recovered by the spring.
Browns activate starting center Ethan Pocic from IR
Upon his rookie contract expiring, the Seahawks’ former starting center signed a one-year contract with the team that drafted him in the second round in the 2017 NFL Draft. After that fifth year in Seattle, Pocic signed a one-year deal joining the Browns. Pocic became the team’s starting center and started every game until a knee injury sidelined him only two plays into the Browns matchup with the Bills back in November.
Falcons DC Dean Pees cleared to return
Fortunately, Pees will be back with his team in its Week 16 game Saturday in Baltimore. The veteran DC received clearance to return, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com notes. Pees, who had come out of retirement to be Arthur Smith‘s defensive architect last year, was talking to FOX sideline reporter Kristina Pink during pregame warmups when he collided with Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Pees, 73, said he does not believe he lost consciousness, but due to blood thinner medication he is taking, doctors told him he could have bleeding in his brain. A CT scan cleared Pees, however.
Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch expected to return this season
The veteran exited Dallas’ loss to Jacksonville last Sunday, leading to concerns about another potential neck injury. That issue cost him significant time in 2019, but the diagnosis is more encouraging this time around. Vander Esch is dealing with a shoulder stinger, and his neck is entirely unaffected (Twitter link via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network).
Cardinals could give Kliff Kingsbury one more year despite deteriorating relationship with Kyler Murray?
The Cardinals are about to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Kliff Kingsbury, leading to natural questions about the head coach’s future in Arizona. Multiple team sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss that they could see a path where owner Michael Bidwill will give his head coach another year at the helm, “due in part to injuries ravaging the roster and a personnel department in flux.”
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0