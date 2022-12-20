The Packers will not let Elgton Jenkins hit free agency. They agreed to a four-year extension with the fourth-year offensive lineman, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. The versatile blocker agreed to bypass a run on the 2023 market by signing a $68M deal that could max out at $74M. While Jenkins has worked at both guard and tackle, he has settled in at guard this season. This deal makes him the league’s second-highest-paid guard — behind only Quenton Nelson. Incentives can take the deal to the $74M mark, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein.

