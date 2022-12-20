Read full article on original website
Bru McCoy discusses returning to Tennessee next season
Tennessee redshirt junior wide receiver Bru McCoy will return in 2023. McCoy and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EST. ESPN will televise...
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah
Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Las Vegas 28; Carr 10 pass to Moreau; Jacobs 11 run; Carr 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 17 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 0. Second Quarter.
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
WASHINGTON (125) Kuzma 14-23 2-3 32, Porzingis 2-11 3-5 7, Gafford 2-2 2-3 6, Beal 10-16 2-3 24, Morris 4-7 6-6 16, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Hachimura 9-15 0-0 21, Kispert 4-7 0-0 9, Wright 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 49-88 17-24 125. SACRAMENTO (111) Barnes 4-13 1-2 11, Murray 1-8...
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5
Carolina330—6 First Period_1, Carolina, Fast 3 (Staal, Martinook), 3:57. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 4 (Frost, DeAngelo), 11:03. 3, Carolina, Noesen 7 (Svechnikov, Necas), 14:32 (pp). 4, Carolina, Fast 4 (Martinook, Staal), 19:05. Penalties_Frost, PHI (Tripping), 13:52. Second Period_5, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 6 (Farabee), 1:01. 6, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Stastny, Necas), 5:57....
Denver 120, Portland 107
PORTLAND (107) Grant 7-13 3-5 20, Hart 6-8 2-2 14, Nurkic 4-10 2-4 11, Lillard 10-22 10-10 34, Simons 6-22 1-2 14, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-87 20-26 107. DENVER (120) Gordon 6-9 1-3 13, Porter Jr....
HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Today in Sports History-Kamara ties NFL record 6 touchdowns
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11. NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. A_66,919. NYGMin. First downs2322. Total Net...
Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1
Arizona1001—2 Arizona won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 6 (Gostisbehere, Keller), 9:45 (pp). Penalties_Los Angeles bench, served by Vilardi (Roughing), 9:19; Lemieux, LA (Roughing), 9:19; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 9:19; Moore, LA (Hooking), 9:37; Kempe, LA (Hooking), 11:45. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 4 (Danault, Durzi), 11:54 (pp). Penalties_Bjugstad,...
