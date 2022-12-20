Read full article on original website
@Guessting
4d ago
We'll be putting our fireplaces to good use starting tomorrow night right on through to Christmas! Stay safe and warm and have a Merry Christmas everyone! ✨🎄🎆🎀✨
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. As rain and snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
N.J. weather: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’
It’s better to be safe than sorry. That’s the advice from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in New Jersey, which is concerned that the heavy rain from Thursday’s powerful storm will set the stage for rapid icing — known as a flash freeze — when temperatures quickly plunge below the freezing mark on Friday.
Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
Gov. Murphy warns about potential power outages in New Jersey
SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. -- The Tri-State Area is dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, but this storm could get a whole lot worse Thursday night into Friday.The rain was making driving difficult during the afternoon, but it's what is expected later in the evening that has a lot of people concerned.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation is pre-positioning equipment and some residents could experience power outages.Wet roads are the order of the day currently, but a triple weather punch could cause havoc as we enter the holiday weekend.CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm. ...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain/snow, flash freeze, dangerous cold
Friday is the big "holiday getaway" day, as the Christmas weekend inches closer. It is also going to be a tumultuous weather day, with rapidly changing conditions from morning through afternoon. The big story is the arrival of an arctic cold front, sending temperatures plummeting, from the 50s into the...
Severe thunderstorm warning as rain descends in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong storm system will pass to the west of the region Friday, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the entire tri-state area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through early Saturday afternoon for portions of the region. Folks […]
N.J. weather: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend.
A wild weather day is in the forecast for Friday with rain, coastal flooding, fierce wind gusts up to 60 mph and a cold front that will hit New Jersey like an Arctic freight train with the potential for a dangerous flash freeze on roads and bitter cold temperatures for Christmas weekend.
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’
UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
cnycentral.com
Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead
You might be hearing about a powerful storm that will cross the country later this week and into the Christmas weekend. In this web story, I am going to describe in detail via my forecast video and graphics what the most important impacts will be locally across central New York and also across northern and western New York.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Hochul on incoming holiday storm
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of the holiday weekend storm.
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
wrnjradio.com
NJDOT issues commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that may lead to a flash freeze on wet roadways throughout the state.
