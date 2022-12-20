ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
@Guessting
4d ago

We'll be putting our fireplaces to good use starting tomorrow night right on through to Christmas! Stay safe and warm and have a Merry Christmas everyone! ✨🎄🎆🎀✨

Related
CBS New York

Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy warns about potential power outages in New Jersey

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. -- The Tri-State Area is dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, but this storm could get a whole lot worse Thursday night into Friday.The rain was making driving difficult during the afternoon, but it's what is expected later in the evening that has a lot of people concerned.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation is pre-positioning equipment and some residents could experience power outages.Wet roads are the order of the day currently, but a triple weather punch could cause havoc as we enter the holiday weekend.CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Severe thunderstorm warning as rain descends in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong storm system will pass to the west of the region Friday, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday evening for the entire tri-state area. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect through early Saturday afternoon for portions of the region. Folks […]
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’

UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
94.5 PST

NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
wrnjradio.com

NJDOT issues commercial vehicle restrictions on multiple interstate highways beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 based on the forecast for rapidly falling temperatures that may lead to a flash freeze on wet roadways throughout the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
