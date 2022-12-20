Linda Lee Lalor, daughter of Otto and Nellie (Hoffman) Haessler, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Linda loved traveling by cars, planes, buses, and especially cruise ships. She’s been all over the world. She loved being on the move up until the end. Linda also loved cooking, baking, shopping, camping, fishing, and going to the Casino. She never bet much or won much but enjoyed being out in the action. She also loved going to shows and seeing live music and dancing.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO