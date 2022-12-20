ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar

NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022

UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fulop defends Jersey City councilman who was ticketed after leaving note at scene of fender-bender

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is defending the city councilman who was issued multiple tickets for a minor crash over the weekend. The mayor on Tuesday told The Jersey Journal that Downtown Councilman James Solomon did what any “normal person would probably” do after he left a note when his vehicle scraped the bumper of a parked car while he was attempting to park Saturday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon

GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead

Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Man best known for vandalizing Lyndhurst’s Sept. 11 memorial is back behind bars, this time after seriously beating Dunkin employee: LPD

A homeless Lyndhurst man, best known for being charged in 2021 with seriously vandalizing the township’s Sept. 11, 2001, monument, finds himself on the wrong side of the law once again, and this time, it’s even more serious than his last foray with the Lyndhurst Police Department, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)

Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Jersey City. According to police at around 7:30 pm, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported the fatal assault at the intersection of 40th Street and New York Avenue. The victim, an unidentified male was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker. Police did not release any further information regarding this deadly incident at this time. No suspects were reported and no arrests have been announced. The post Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy