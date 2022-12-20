Read full article on original website
Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar
NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 5 juveniles involved in altercation prior to fatal Union City stabbing, 3 arrested
Preliminary findings from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office indicate that five juveniles involved in an altercation prior to a fatal Union City stabbing, three of whom have been arrested. A boy, 16, of Union City, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), possession of a weapon for...
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City council member accused of side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle.
Three teens charged in Union City fatal stabbing, but not for homicide
The Union City teen who was stabbed to death and another who was seriously injured were engaged in an altercation that involved five teens Tuesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday. Three teens — a 16-year-old Union City boy, a 15-year-old Jersey City boy and a 15-year-old Jersey...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man busted with credit card strip scanner, fake IDs, after Bayonne cops probe package thefts
A man was busted with a credit card strip scanner, along with fake driver’s licenses and bank cards, after Bayonne cops looked into package thefts, police said. Ladan S. Phillip, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with theft, possession of false ID,. possession of forgery devices, possession of...
Teen, 15, is first Union City, NJ homicide victim of 2022
UNION CITY — A local teenage boy is the city's first homicide victim of the year after a double stabbing at a popular hang-out spot. Union City cops found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Allen Flores, and another teenager with stab wounds near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Fulop defends Jersey City councilman who was ticketed after leaving note at scene of fender-bender
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is defending the city councilman who was issued multiple tickets for a minor crash over the weekend. The mayor on Tuesday told The Jersey Journal that Downtown Councilman James Solomon did what any “normal person would probably” do after he left a note when his vehicle scraped the bumper of a parked car while he was attempting to park Saturday.
kingstonthisweek.com
POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon
GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
NJ Transit driver shoots teen after group assault on bus in Jersey City: police
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey Transit bus driver allegedly repeatedly shot a 15-year-old boy after a fight on a bus in Jersey City on Saturday night, officials said. The teenage victim and others allegedly assaulted Charles Fieros, 48, police said. Fieros then allegedly retrieved an illegal handgun and shot at the teens […]
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
theobserver.com
Man best known for vandalizing Lyndhurst’s Sept. 11 memorial is back behind bars, this time after seriously beating Dunkin employee: LPD
A homeless Lyndhurst man, best known for being charged in 2021 with seriously vandalizing the township’s Sept. 11, 2001, monument, finds himself on the wrong side of the law once again, and this time, it’s even more serious than his last foray with the Lyndhurst Police Department, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
N.J. sanctuary saved his favorite duck. He just left $100K to the animal refuge.
Long before he lost his battle with leukemia, David Leighty made sure his beloved duckling, Donald, had a good home, at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, an Ocean County animal sanctuary. Now, years later, the animal lover left $100,000 in his will to the organization. When John Bergmann, the director...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Jersey City. According to police at around 7:30 pm, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported the fatal assault at the intersection of 40th Street and New York Avenue. The victim, an unidentified male was stabbed to death by an unknown attacker. Police did not release any further information regarding this deadly incident at this time. No suspects were reported and no arrests have been announced. The post Man stabbed and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
