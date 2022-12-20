Read full article on original website
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Multiple crews work to restore power at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cold weather caused a power outage and water main break at Fort Sanders Regional Center on Saturday evening, according to the center's marketing manager Valerie Somerville. Somerville said patients were not impacted. Hospital staff members are asking visitors to not enter the building at this time.
KFD: No injuries reported in house fire on Morgan Springs Way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames from the area of Valley View Drive and Oak Branch Circle at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to KFD. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a utility room behind a duplex that had smoke...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
KFD: Residents, one firefighter transported to hospital after house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter and three people, including a child, were transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD responded to the fire at 314 Dallas Street Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire from...
Sevier Co. 10-year-old collects hundreds of gifts for East TN Children's Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl from Sevier County collected hundreds of gifts for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. She and her family dropped the gifts off at the hospital Friday morning. Her name is Gabrielle Hays, and she was also named the Jr. Miss Southern States in the...
Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire. When crews arrived just before 10 p.m., they found smoke and flames coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
KFD: Crews contain fire at home in Powell
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at Overton Lane in Powell. Crews found the fire coming from the back and the roof of the house.
Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
10-year-old donates toys to East Tennessee Children's Hospital
10-year-old Gabby Hayes collected more than 470 toys, books and games for the hospital. The Sevier Co. native is the reigning Cosmos Southern States Junior Miss.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
THP investigating fatal crash in Jefferson Co.
In Jefferson County, troopers are working on a deadly crash at Goose Creek Road and Highway 25/70. We will update you when we know more.
East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, recalls time in Vietnam
In Vietnam, Army Captain Steve Smith was assigned to the 101st Aviation Division. He and his fellow pilots had little downtime. In total he would fly over 800 missions and receive several commendations of achievement, bravery, and courage. East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, …. In Vietnam,...
