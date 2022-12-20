Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Jets’ Zach Wilson reacts to Jaguars disaster, admits ‘you can’t blame’ coaches for benching him again
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said last week that he was playing more freely because “the worst has already happened.” Wilson was referring to last month’s benching, which came amid a firestorm of criticism over his poor play and his lack of accountability after the loss to the Patriots.
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Jets likely to move on from Zach Wilson next season: report
After another woeful performance this season, Zach Wilson's future with the New York Jets is in question to the point where a recent Fox Sports' report says Gang Green will move on.
Jets’ Robert Saleh has passed the point of no return with Zach Wilson, even if he won’t admit it
Jets coach Robert Saleh might have been giving an accurate recounting of his thinking. Or perhaps he was trying to protect whatever shred of dignity or confidence Zach Wilson might have had left. It doesn’t matter. Not even a little. Saleh’s words late Thursday night, after he benched Wilson,...
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins trash-talked Vikings’ Patrick Peterson in 27-24 loss. Here’s what star CB said to him
You could forgive Isaiah Hodgins if he was feeling it. He was getting his first sustained action with the Giants, who grabbed him off the scrap heap when the Buffalo Bills put him on waivers in early November, and he was making clutch catches against the Minnesota Vikings — namely eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Why Eagles starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys makes a lot of sense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has started every game this season and has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. However, when the team travels to Texas to take on an NFC East rival, they will be doing so with Hurts watching the game instead of helping to decide the outcome.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Mall of America shooting a 'scary situation'
Several members of the New York Giants were inside the Mall of America on Friday night when gunshots rang out. None were injured but a 19-year-old man was left deceased. The players, staffers, and radio announcer, Bob Papa, who were inside the mall were immediately locked down. Giants team security...
NFL analyst says Jets’ Zach Wilson could be one of “biggest busts” in NFL history
Thursday night was not a good look for Zach Wilson. In a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets quarterback was 9-for-18 for 82 yards with an interception for a 41.9 passer rating. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Down by 13 late in the...
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
NFL makes ruling on non-call in Giants’ win over Commanders: Was it pass interference?
The NFL has admitted that officials screwed up and should’ve called pass interference on the Giants on the Washington Commanders’ final play of the Giants’ 20-12 victory last Sunday night, NFL.com reports. Had a penalty been called on cornerback Darnay Holmes, who had receiver Curtis Samuel in...
Jets can keep playoff dream alive by learning valuable lesson from painful slump
The Jets have spent the last three months proving they’re good enough to play with any team in the NFL. And for much of the season, they were the best fourth-quarter team in the league, their young roster seemingly impervious to the late-game pain the Jets’ fan base has become so accustomed to over the years.
Eagles predict plenty of trash-talking with Cowboys: ‘The feistier it is, the more fun it can be’
Highlight clips from the Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 were playing on a TV screen outside the weight room at the NovaCare Center on Thursday, a reminder of the Christmas Eve opponent. On one of the plays, defensive end Brandon Graham beat Cowboys left tackle...
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today? (12/25/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Packers on Christmas | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 16 Christmas Day football game on December 25, 2022 (12/25/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
How to watch NFL Red Zone on Christmas Eve (12/24/2022) | Week 16
WATCH NFL GAMES (and NFL RED ZONE Channel) WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. With the NFL moving most Week 16 games to Saturday, RedZone host Scott Hanson said that the channel will air on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day, when there are only three games.
Injury report: Giants lose Azeez Ojulari to ankle injury in first half against Vikings, return questionable
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Giants’ injury misfortune continued on Christmas Eve when elite pass rusher Azeez Ojulari was carted off the sideline during the second quarter of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium. His return was listed as quesitonable. Ojulari had registered a sack...
Giants can’t punch playoff ticket, fall to Vikings on 61-yard field goal as time expires
MINNEAPOLIS — They do not have out-of-town scoreboards in the NFL the same way they do in baseball, so it’s difficult to know if all the Giants were aware of the good fortune they were having at other league venues during their Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings.
