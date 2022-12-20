Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
CarMax slides after earnings miss adds to used-car market concerns
CarMax Inc. stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady U.S. used-car market. The auto dealer cited high inflation and low buyer confidence among the factors that are cooling the once-hot sector. CarMax on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and sales that fell well short of Wall Street's already depressed expectations.
MySanAntonio
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/23/2022
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone...
MySanAntonio
'There's less noise': How investors are dealing with the fintech slowdown
After a grueling year for London's fintech scene, the Holly Jolly Tech Party earlier this month suggested there were still reasons to celebrate. Over cocktails and breaded shrimps, investors and entrepreneurs who made it through the valuation slumps, job cuts and fundraising headaches admired the city skyline from a rooftop bar above Leicester Square.
MySanAntonio
U.S. third-quarter GDP revised higher to 3.2% on firmer spending
U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was firmer than previously estimated, reflecting upward revisions to consumer spending and business investment. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or the total value of all goods and services produced in the economy, increased at a 3.2% annualized rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. That compares with a previously reported 2.9% advance.
