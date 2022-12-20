Read full article on original website
KTBS
SUSLA's MS KICK hosts Christmas dinner giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southern University at Shreveport’s (SUSLA) Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen (MS KICK), in collaboration with Big Nate’s BBQ and More, hosted a Christmas Dinner Giveaway to local residents for the Christmas Holidays. The dinners were provided on Friday, December 23rd, from 11:00 am...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
KSLA
Caddo animal shelter says all dogs inside or fostered ahead of bitter cold
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 4 p.m., Companions of Caddo Animal Services posted on Facebook that all the dogs who were being housed outside have either been moved inside or fostered for the weekend. With subfreezing temperatures on the way for Christmas weekend, the...
KTBS
Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Year In Review
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe looks back at 2022 with a Year In Review. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
KTBS
Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
KTBS
Analysis: Two California, Louisiana cities among the neediest in America
(The Center Square) – Detroit, Michigan, is the most economically disadvantaged city in the United States, followed by Brownsville, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to a new report from Wallethub. These cities are characterized by high poverty rates, high unemployment, food insecurity, low access to computers or the internet,...
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
KTBS
System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
KTBS
Independence Bowl kicks off Friday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Houston Cougars will square off in this year's Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23. Kickoff for the historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. at Independence Stadium. The party will start early on Friday and go all day leading...
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
KTBS
Arctic blast has arrived!
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill is invading the south!. Temperatures are well below freezing over much of the ArkLaTex as of late Thursday evening. Wind Chills are near to well below zero. And winds are howling over 30 mph. Here are the latest advisories and warnings from the Shreveport...
KTBS
Members of top secret Gulf War mission honored at Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La -- it was the mission that opened the Gulf War after Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. In January 1991, 7 B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base, armed with cruise missiles, flew halfway around the world without stopping, launching their payload at Iraqi targets. The mission was a success that led to a rout of Iraqi troops, pushing them out from their occupation of Kuwait. The mission was known as Secret Squirrel. Friday, the pilots who flew that operation were honored at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
