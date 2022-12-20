14-Year-Old Lewiston Girl Pleads Guilty to Attempted First Degree Murder Stemming from Shooting on Bryden Drive in February

Read full article on original website
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersLocal GuyMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Asotin County Deputies Investigating Friday Night Rollover Crash
CLARKSTON - A lone driver escaped injury following a roll over accident on 13th Street in Clarkston on Friday evening. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, rescue crews and Asotin County Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:00 p.m. When crews arrived the driver of the pickup was out of the vehicle. Lewiston paramedic crews checked the driver for injuries and he refused any treatment.
Negotiations, Less Lethal Tools Utilized Before Police Shooting That Ended December 15 Standoff
PULLMAN - Investigators with the Washington State Patrol have released new details on the officer involved shooting that killed a suspect on December 15. The shooting occurred in the 1000 Block of SE Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called...
Moscow murders: U of I Professor sues Tik-Toker sleuth for defamation
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a Tik Tok crime sleuth, who accused the professor of murdering the four Idaho students on her account — which later was reposed and viewed by millions. A Texas-based internet sleuth, Ashley Guillard,...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
No Injuries Reported After Truck Strikes Vehicle While Turning Into Harvest Foods Parking Lot
OROFINO - On Monday, December 19 at approximately 4:02 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and personnel with Rescue 3 responded to a crash in the parking lot of Harvest Foods along US Highway 12 in Orofino. According to an incident summary from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office,...
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
Idaho County Inmate Faces Another Felony Charge for Destroying Jail Property
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says in inmate is now facing another charge after destroying jail property. 34-year-old Kasper Harvey, of White Bird, is accused of throwing a "Turn Key Phone Tablet" into a wall. The tablet was destroyed. Harvey now faces an additional felony charge of Injuring...
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino
OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
Pullman PD Accepting Applications for Next Pullman Police Citizen Academy
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is inviting members of the public to attend the next Pullman Police Citizen Academy. The 11-week program will hold sessions on Thursday's between February 2 and April 27, 2023. Applications must be submitted no later than December 31, 2022. The program will provide a...
Cottonwood Butte Ski Area, Bald Mountain Both Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 26
COTTONWOOD, ID - Cottonwood Butte Ski Area and Bald Mountain Ski Area, both located in north central Idaho, will officially open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, December 26, 2022. Cottonwood Butte Ski Area. The Cottonwood Butte Ski Area will open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, December 26 from...
Three Young Mountain Lions Captured and Euthanized in Kendrick
KENDRICK, ID - Idaho Fish and Game officers have captured and euthanized three young mountain lions in Kendrick, ID. On Saturday, the IDFG investigated a report of three young mountain lions that were found under a deck at a residence in the small Idaho town. In order to protect public safety, the mountain lions were trapped and euthanized, as trapping and relocating them was deemed too risky.
Idaho Transportation Department Reduces Weight Limit on Lenore Bridge
LENORE - After further evaluation, the Idaho Transportation Department has reduced weight limits for the Lenore Bridge, which crosses the Clearwater River and is located along U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston and Orofino. According to the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, the ITD's evaluation shows the bridge is...
Beamers Hells Canyon Tours Makes Fodor's Travel List of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America'
LEWISTON - Beamers Hells Canyon Tours has been delivering mail via jetboat to residents who live in Hells Canyon for 47 years. The extreme once a week mail and package delivery recently made Fodor's Travel list of 11 'Shockingly Difficult Mail Routes Across America.'. Beamers Hells Canyon Tours came in...
Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade East of Kendrick to Begin December 19
KENDRICK, ID - Starting Monday, December 19, crews will begin repairing the Southwick Grade between milepost 1 and milepost 3, approximately three miles east of Kendrick. The work on Southwick Grade is to repair major damage that occurred during a flood event in June 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Road Department, the work is anticipated to last into February 2023.
Lewis-Clark State's Center for Arts and History Now Accepting Applications for Art Under the Elms 2023
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History is now accepting applications for various parts of the 2023 Art Under the Elms (AUE) event, which will be held between April 21-23, 2023 on the LC State campus. Applications are now being accepted for the artisan marketplace, book...
Nez Perce Tribe Announces Warming Shelters Will Open Friday in Kamiah and Lapwai
LAPWAI - The Nez Perce Tribe has announced that in anticipation of below-freezing weather, warming shelters will be available in Lapwai and Kamiah starting Friday, December 16. Warming shelters will be available from 9:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. Warming Shelter locations are listed below. Kamiah Warming Shelter (Wa-A’Yas Community Center...
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Named One of 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report
LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has been named a 2022-23 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. The annual evaluation from U.S. News & World...
Mountain lion kittens sighted in Kendrick, ID
KENDRICK - Fish and Game staff from the Clearwater region, received a report of mountain lion kittens under the porch of a residence in the community Kendrick, ID. To keep both residents and pets safe, Fish and Game is urging everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during early morning and evening hours when mountain lions are typically more active, although sightings of mountain lions have been occurring throughout the day.
Lewis-Clark State's Online Social Work Program Ranked No.2 Nationally for Affordability
LEWISTON - Best-Universities.net, a leading higher education research organization, recently ranked Lewis-Clark State College No. 2 in the United State for having the most affordable online social work degree. Best-Universities.net collects data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics survey and then ranks the most affordable...
