14-Year-Old Lewiston Girl Pleads Guilty to Attempted First Degree Murder Stemming from Shooting on Bryden Drive in February

KENDRICK - Fish and Game staff from the Clearwater region, received a report of mountain lion kittens under the porch of a residence in the community Kendrick, ID. To keep both residents and pets safe, Fish and Game is urging everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during early morning and evening hours when mountain lions are typically more active, although sightings of mountain lions have been occurring throughout the day.

KENDRICK, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO