Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Former Bills WR thrives with Jacksonville Jaguars, the new leader of the AFC South
Zay Jones is putting up career numbers as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jones has recorded 75 receptions for 778 yards, both career highs. He has also hauled in five touchdowns this season. The Jaguars still have two games to play, and with the Tennessee Titans losing...
Baker Mayfield re-scheduling his Christmas festivities to bring Rams a win in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams need a win in the worst way, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is willing to do anything necessary to bring them one on Christmas day, even if it means re-scheduling his holiday celebration. Mayfield, a former first-overall pick by way of the Cleveland Browns, will be spending his first Christmas in the City of Angels after being claimed off waivers by the Rams on December 6th.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Mike McDaniel's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows how to lighten the mood, that's for sure. Although the Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak, McDaniel seems upbeat heading into this Sunday's game against the Packers. When asked about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday, McDaniel made a hilarious comment...
Yardbarker
Why Giants can't risk losing QB Daniel Jones
When the Giants declined QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, it appeared that their new regime did not have him penciled into long-term plans. Now New York (8-5-1) is poised for the playoffs, and while Jones' stat line is not impressive, he's playing like a franchise pocket passer. With the Giants' QB succeeding against all odds, it's nearly impossible to imagine the organization replacing him this offseason.
Packers vs. Dolphins Second-Most Expensive Ticket in NFL Week 16
Want to spend Christmas in Miami to watch the Packers battle the Dolphins? Here’s how to get them through SI Tickets.
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Instant Reaction
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 6-9 on the season with a disappointing 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a game that gave us more questions than answers about this team, and here is my instant reaction:. No. 1 Josh Mcdaniels' offense has not been bad in every...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers exchange words about each other before Christmas Day battle
The Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time ever. The pair spearhead their respective teams, who remain in their own fights to make the playoffs in just a few weeks’ time. Speaking to...
Yardbarker
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
NBC Sports
Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts
SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
