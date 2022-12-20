ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Fitzgerald's 30 lead Tennessee State over Brescia 98-83

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 30 points to lead Tennessee State over Brescia 98-83 on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald also added nine rebounds for the Tigers (8-5). Adong Makuoi added 18 points while going 4 of 6 and 10 of 14 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Justin Williams shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Nevin Graves, who finished with 32 points. Tay Smith added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Brescia. Javion Johnson also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

