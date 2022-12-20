Silver Alert Issued For 69-Year-Old Man From Tulsa

Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. He was last seen leaving 828 S. Wheeling Ave at 7 a.m. on December 17.

Police said he was driving white, 2000, Ford Fusion with a 10/2/22 date on a paper tag.

Police described Sylvester as a 5'8, Black man, weighing around 160 pounds. He is bald with a gray goatee, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, police said.