Friday was one of those days for emergency responders when it seemed as though rescues and accidents made for a nonstop blur of duty. Oakfield firefighter Bill Sturgeon’s day began around 11 a.m., and he was still on duty late into the night. And in between, there was a family from Lockport that went off the road, a Connecticut couple stuck in another spot and a boyfriend-girlfriend duo attempting a drive back to her home in Toronto.

OAKFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO