Pavilion, NY

The Batavian

Loader fire reported on fire in a hay barn on York Road, Le Roy

A loader is reported on fire in a hay barn at 9290 York Road, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire and Pavilion Fire are dispatched. UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Second alarm. Engine from City of Batavia, Stafford, Pavilion and Bergen all requested to the scene. The closest hydrant is East Main at York.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Genesee County travel ban to be partially lifted at noon

Press release: Road conditions in several areas of Genesee County, mostly the Western towns, continue to be extremely dangerous with severe blizzard conditions, blowing and drifting snow, zero visibility and extreme cold temperatures.  Emergency service providers are still in the process of attempting to clear vehicles that became stranded overnight. 
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County

Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

County Highway crews heading to Route 77 in Alabama to try and rescue stranded drivers in whiteout conditions

With a high degree of concern for people trapped in their cars in the area of Route 77 and Judge Road, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, along with three county highway personnel driving three heavy loaders/plow trucks, are leaving Batavia in an attempt to rescue them. No other emergency personnel in fire trucks, rescue trucks, or patrol cars have been able to reach them.
BATAVIA, NY
wesb.com

Tractor Trailer Crash on 417

A tractor trailer accident has closed part of Route 417 in Cattaraugus County. According to reports, a tractor trailer struck a guardrail near the intersection with Kill Buck Road shortly after 5 AM this morning. The driver was taken to Olean General Hospital for unspecified reasons; no other injuries have been reported.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

A community of emergency response assists those in need during storm

Friday was one of those days for emergency responders when it seemed as though rescues and accidents made for a nonstop blur of duty. Oakfield firefighter Bill Sturgeon’s day began around 11 a.m., and he was still on duty late into the night. And in between, there was a family from Lockport that went off the road, a Connecticut couple stuck in another spot and a boyfriend-girlfriend duo attempting a drive back to her home in Toronto.
OAKFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

