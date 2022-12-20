Read full article on original website
Loader fire reported on fire in a hay barn on York Road, Le Roy
A loader is reported on fire in a hay barn at 9290 York Road, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire and Pavilion Fire are dispatched. UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Second alarm. Engine from City of Batavia, Stafford, Pavilion and Bergen all requested to the scene. The closest hydrant is East Main at York.
Accident reported on Oak Orchard Road, Batavia
A motor vehicle with a head injury reported in the area of 7689 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire, Mercy EMS dispatched.
Genesee County travel ban to be partially lifted at noon
Press release: Road conditions in several areas of Genesee County, mostly the Western towns, continue to be extremely dangerous with severe blizzard conditions, blowing and drifting snow, zero visibility and extreme cold temperatures. Emergency service providers are still in the process of attempting to clear vehicles that became stranded overnight.
Strong Winds bringing trees down, knocking out power throughout Genesee County
NOTE: Send your weather-related photos to [email protected]. This post is now anchored to the top of the home page for the time being. There are more than two dozen small power outages reported throughout Genesee County, most of them only affecting a handful of customers each. There is an...
Genesee Snopackers assisting with search and rescue efforts during storm
Members of the Genesee Snopackers have been out all night and into the morning assisting search and rescue crews locate and rescue stranded motorists in the Alabama and Oakfield areas, Vice President Nate Fix reports. Fix said he's been working with fellow Snopacker Tony Johnston since about 9 p.m.
Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north. Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.
Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County
Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
Body found on Bailey and Kensington Avenue
According to the Buffalo Police Department, a body has been found on Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue.
State of Emergency declared for the City of Batavia, travel ban in effect
The National Weather Service is predicting that a large band of lake effect snow that also already dumped several feet of snow on Alabama and Oakfield is going to move south into the Center of Genesee County, including the City of Batavia. In response, City Manager Rachael Tabelski has declared a state of emergency for the city.
County Highway crews heading to Route 77 in Alabama to try and rescue stranded drivers in whiteout conditions
With a high degree of concern for people trapped in their cars in the area of Route 77 and Judge Road, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, along with three county highway personnel driving three heavy loaders/plow trucks, are leaving Batavia in an attempt to rescue them. No other emergency personnel in fire trucks, rescue trucks, or patrol cars have been able to reach them.
Elliott continues visit throughout Genesee County: more than 2K customers with power outages
If you've dared to go outside for even a few minutes, it's quite apparent that the biting wind and snow have remained relentless this evening. According to the National Grid outage map, the number of outages is going up by the minute, as it was 1,879 Genesee County customers affected at 6:38 p.m., and that ticked up to 2,033 by 6:40 p.m.
Brutal blizzard blasts Town of Tonawanda
The brutal blizzard continues blasting Kenmore-Tonawanda Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures and conditions with massive blowing and driving snow.
Tractor Trailer Crash on 417
A tractor trailer accident has closed part of Route 417 in Cattaraugus County. According to reports, a tractor trailer struck a guardrail near the intersection with Kill Buck Road shortly after 5 AM this morning. The driver was taken to Olean General Hospital for unspecified reasons; no other injuries have been reported.
3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022. While details are scarce according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson due to...
A community of emergency response assists those in need during storm
Friday was one of those days for emergency responders when it seemed as though rescues and accidents made for a nonstop blur of duty. Oakfield firefighter Bill Sturgeon’s day began around 11 a.m., and he was still on duty late into the night. And in between, there was a family from Lockport that went off the road, a Connecticut couple stuck in another spot and a boyfriend-girlfriend duo attempting a drive back to her home in Toronto.
A caring community gets to work in the kitchen, donates supplies for county's warming shelters
Even though there have been lots of variables and treacherous moments these last two days, one thing is for sure: the City of Batavia community has been rich in response to the needs of strangers.
Genesee County issues state of emergency and travel ban
The Genesee County Sheriff says they are upgrading their previously issued travel advisory to a travel ban for all of Genesee County until further notice. They say this means travel is only allowed for emergency vehicles such as police, fire, ambulance, and snowplows.
Poloncarz: 'There is no emergency service available' in worst hit areas
During a Saturday morning storm briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there is no emergency service available in the worst hit areas.
Weather-related closures and cancellations
New closers and cancellations are being announced. For the previous list, click here. Email your closures and cancellations to news@thebatavian.com
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
