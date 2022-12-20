Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns today, but we remain under the influence of an Arctic air mass. Wake-up temperatures below zero will slowly climb to near 15 degrees this afternoon. However, a gusty northwest wind between 15-25 mph will produce wind chills as cold as -30 this morning and our weather alert remains in effect until midday.
KWCH.com
Cold Christmas Holiday- Wintry mix possible Sunday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather conditions across the Central Plains for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however it will remain cold through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon today with light wind speeds. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s by afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with high pressure over Kansas and Missouri. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens for Santa and his reindeer, then into the single digits by Christmas morning. Sunny with a warming trend across Kansas on Christmas Day. Highs near freezing in Wichita, with 40s and 50s across western Kansas.
KAKE TV
Preventing burst pipes as below-freezing temperatures hit KAKEland
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Plumbers are sounding the alarm when it comes to bursting pipes ahead of frigid temperatures coming up this week. Austin Gonzalez with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing said when temperatures drop below freezing, there is a chance pipes will burst. He said, to start, it is important to set thermostats above 60 degrees and to find out if pipes at home are insulated.
KWCH.com
Traveling for the holidays? Be sure to ‘pack your patience’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday’s winter storm caused flights out of Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to either be delayed or canceled - and travel to be at a standstill. Once the worst passed, people started to take advantage of the clearing conditions to get to their Christmas destinations, not letting the weather get in the way of their holiday plans.
KWCH.com
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
KWCH.com
The lights are back on for many after winter storm cuts power for Kansans
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The whiteout conditions Thursday morning led to many across Kansas dealing with power outages. The strong winds, snow and cold, created an unsavory mix for homeowners without power and electrical crews working to restore electricity. Evergy, at one point, saw more than 12,000 customers early Thursday...
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. dispatch takes nearly 2,000 calls during peak of weather event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday and Thursday were busy days for Sedgwick County Communications due to the freezing fog and drizzle on Wednesday. 911 dispatchers fielded more than 1,900 calls related to the weather. More than half of those came in between noon and 5 p.m. By Thursday, they had...
KWCH.com
Holiday shoppers brave bitter cold to fulfill last-minute wish lists
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days out from Christmas, people across the U.S. are working to complete last-minute shopping, buying food and completing wish lists. Local grocery stores like Leeker’s Family Foods in Park City anticipate the busiest day to be on Christmas Eve, but crowds out Friday expressed an appreciation that, despite the bitter cold, the worst of this week’s winter weather is behind us.
KWCH.com
Cold again Christmas Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue through Christmas Eve with a slow warming trend expected over the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas Eve with morning low temperatures in the single digits to as cold as 5 below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the 20s over central and eastern Kansas with 30s over western Kansas.
Pockets of power outages on frigid Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy Outage Map, as of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., a little under 200 customers in Reno County are without power, with the bulk of those (over 150) from the north edge of Haven up toward Highway 50. Temperatures Thursday morning are below...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
‘Structural failure’ caused power outage at New Market Square
A wire that broke off a power pole has caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Snow squall explainer
Baby Kucheza's cause of death has not been determined because mom and baby have not been separated since they were reunited last month. It didn't take long for wintry weather to halt the progress of some truck drivers on Thursday. But, it also created business for towing companies. Families find...
Who has power in Wichita? See latest outage map from Evergy
Outages were reported Thursday morning as a winter storm moved into the area.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
KAKE TV
Thousands left without power as winter storm slams Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The latest on power outages amid a powerful winter storm in Kansas. Evergy's outage map showed that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the total number of customers with out power in its service area was down to about 4,200. About 150 of those were in Sedgwick...
