Bridgeport woman holds holiday food, clothing and gift giveaway for community that helped her after housefire
Over a decade ago, the community came to her aid and helped rebuild her home when it burned down. Now she hopes the giveaway will show her gratitude.
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
Christmas celebration brings together families impacted by gun violence
HARTFORD, Conn. — 2022 has been a particularly difficult year in Hartford. The city has had the most homicides in decades. Many times when families lose a loved one, the group Mothers United Against Violence will hold a vigil for them but the support, and the need for it, doesn’t end there.
Connecticut nonprofit for tech students expanding to other communities in the state
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A nonprofit for under served students in New Haven and Stamford is getting ready to grow. In the new year, DAE (District Arts & Education) wiIl begin its expansion to more towns and cities in the area. "There are 39,000 kids in CT that are...
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
New Britain Herald
Christmas comes early for New Britain children and families at toy giveaway
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas came early for children and families in the city as they were adorned with gifts at The Training and Motivation Center and Community Mental Health Affiliates second annual Toy Drive Giveaway Wednesday evening. The line was out the door of the CMHA Team Time Social...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
West Hills community comes together to remember Joshua Vazquez
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Wednesday night, neighbors in the West Hills section of New Haven came together for a vigil on Valley St. They gathered to honor and remember 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, who was shot and killed while riding his bike Monday afternoon. "Presence is what people need...
trumbulltimes.com
At this new Jamaican bakery in Windsor, vegetables play a starring role
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chantal Thomas’ Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor is the latest incarnation of her plant-based Jamaican patty business Amazing Ackee, which got its start four years ago and earned a following at farmers’ markets around greater Hartford. But...
West Hartford to use federal COVID funds to invest in affordable housing
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The largest factor tied to inflation is housing cost. So with sky-high inflation and rent going up, one community is saying, enough. West Hartford is launching a new grant and loan program to make housing more affordable. West Hartford is using $ 6 million of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Hartford funding $2 million in program to help solve landlord-tenant housing problems
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford City officials want tenants, fighting for better living conditions, to know they hear you. On Wednesday, the Mayor announced the city has now put aside almost $2 million to fund programs they say “will improve rental housing conditions.” THE GOAL:. Mayor Luke Bronin...
FOX61's trending stories of 2022 in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the year comes to an end, FOX61 has had a few stories that have made it to the top of the list this year. Let's wave 2022 goodbye by remembering the stories that have made people laugh, mad, or maybe even cry (tears of joy, hopefully).
2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
SOMETHING’S COOKING: D’Amato’s Seafood
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s Christmas Eve tomorrow, and there’s nothing more exciting than looking forward to a feast. Channel 3 celebrated “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” at an iconic New Haven seafood restaurant. If you want to enjoy a half fish and half...
School bus in New Haven grazed by bullet, students safe: Officials
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A school bus in New Haven was “grazed” by a bullet with three students on board, school officials confirmed. All four students on the bus are safe and uninjured. Police responded to the area of Lamberton St. and Kimberly Ave on reports of...
