Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Ellen DeGeneres reveals how she will be paying tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss over Christmas
Ellen DeGeneres will be using music and dance to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss over Christmas. The DJ - who served as a producer on Ellen's self-titled chat show from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022 - took his own life earlier this month at the age of 40 and now the 64-year-old comedienne has revealed that while she will "never make sense" of the tragedy, she wants to use humour to honour her late friend.
Sea Coast Echo
Lily Collins says Emily in Paris 'is about women in the workplace'
Lily Collins thinks 'Emily in Paris' is as much about "women in the workplace" as it is about romance. The 33-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, and Lily believes there's more to the show than some people may assume. The actress - whose on-screen character is...
‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity
Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018, before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed she is feeling “so much better”.She also detailed how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try and work out the nature of her condition, until she...
Sea Coast Echo
Kate Bush calls for an end to Ukraine War in annual festive message
Kate Bush has called for an end to the war in Ukraine in her annual Christmas message. The 64-year-old music legend reflected on the tragedies of 2022, including Russia's continued onslaught on its neighbouring country and the passing of Queen Elizabeth, whose death "became a focus for grief, for unexpressed loss" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sea Coast Echo
Ridley Scott rewrote Napoleon due to Joaquin Phoenix's demands
Ridley Scott rewrote 'Napoleon' because of Joaquin Phoenix's "constant questioning". The 85-year-old director is helming the upcoming historical epic that sees Joaquin play the role of the French Emperor and explained how he made changes to the script to accommodate his leading actor. Ridley told Empire magazine: "Joaquin is about...
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
Comments / 0