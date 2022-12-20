Read full article on original website
City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them. "We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said...
Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend. An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County...
Meals on Wheels makes its way around Corpus Christi this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in need this holiday season got a special treat Friday -- a home delivered meal from volunteers. 42 teams of volunteers drove around the city on different routes to bring meals to home-bound citizens. City officials said about 1,000 meals were scheduled for delivery...
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
Kleberg, Nueces Counties open warming shelters during cold front
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County is opening the FEMA dome at H.M. King High School Thursday for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the arctic weather this weekend. The dome will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until further notice, Kleberg County...
Coastal Bend counties offer overnight shelter from the cold in Robstown, Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we prepare for frigid temperatures, Nueces County and the city of Robstown are opening an overnight warming center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. The center will be staffed around the clock and will open at 6 p.m. and remain open through 9 a.m....
Residents encouraged to watch for cold-stunned sea turtles during temperature drop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures across the Coastal Bend lean on the colder side -- aquatic experts are encouraging residents to watch out for cold-stunned sea turtles. During extreme frigid temperatures, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperatures below 50 degrees. As a result, they become...
CCFD see higher increase in fire related calls as cold weather sweeps the area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the weather leans more on the colder side, first responders tend to be a little busier. From downed powerlines to house fires, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is responding to weather related fired that could be avoided. "It's really just diagnosing the intensity of...
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
Pets for Life Program get insulated dog houses ahead of freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many clients for the Pets for Life Program were given insulated dog houses Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures. Pets for Life is a program that continues to provide care for animals that have been spayed or seen at People Assisting Animal Control. PAAC President...
Rescues prepare for cold stunned turtles
As the temperatures drop days before Christmas 2022, wildlife rescues have braced themselves for a cold-stunned turtle event.
Corpus Christi tradesmen give expert advice to prepare your home ahead of arctic blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the artic freeze closing in on the Coastal Bend area the preservation of pipes and plants are a topic of concern for many. The last freeze event in February of 2021 in Texas kept area plumbers busy making costly repairs to broken water pipes -- something area plumber Michael Shover remembers well.
City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of arctic freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need. "The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into...
H-E-B 'Feast of Sharing' is back in-person and will feed 10,000+ people; home delivery available for seniors, disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a tradition going back to 1989 and this year, after COVID-19 changed the format for two years, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing will be back in-person at the American Bank Center this Friday!. Hundreds of volunteers will feed more than 10,000 people during...
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
Packery Channel barge damage, location sink current salvage plan
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials announced Tuesday that a Plan B will be needed in order to remove the partially submerged barge that has been stuck in Packery Channel since September. The barge broke loose in the Fall as Hurricane Ian churned in Gulf of...
