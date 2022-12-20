ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire

"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Help feed Corpus Christi shelter pets by donating blood in December

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said there is a heightened need for platelet donors around the holidays. This season, the center wants to fill platelet and blood donations while also helping shelter pets at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. From now until Dec. 31, if you make a donation with the blood center, the center will make a pet food donation to the GCHS in your name during their first Cause for Paws campaign.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
AGUA DULCE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
