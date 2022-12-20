Read full article on original website
Of An Age - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Of An Age, an upcoming movie starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook. Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. The movie is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings. Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross serve as executive producers. It is written by Goran Stolevski.
Imani - Official Trailer
A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she actually is a highly sought-after Army Special Ops Lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy. Check out...
The Pale Blue Eye Review
The Pale Blue Eye hits theaters on Dec. 23 before streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6. Scott Cooper is one of the best directors of performance currently working, but he’s an exceptionally boring storyteller. Like many of his previous films (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Black Mass, to name a few), The Pale Blue Eye holds little by way of tension, meaning, or effective drama, despite its superficial allure. Set at the United States Military Academy in 1830, the movie — based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 book of the same name — follows widowed detective Gus Landor (Christian Bale), who sleuths out information about a mysterious murder with the help of a young cadet, a fictionalized Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). However, the broad strokes of this premise are about as interesting as it gets.
Outlander: Season 7 Official Teaser Trailer
Outlander Season 7 will launch summer 2023. STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”
How to Watch Babylon – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
Babylon takes viewers back to the early days of Hollywood through the lens of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle. It's Chazelle's most ambitious work to date, but as noted in our Babylon review, that ambition results in a three-hour movie that will be "one viewer's favorite movie of the year and another's calamitous nemesis."
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
Movie Studios Can Now be Sued for Deceptive Trailers
Thanks to a new ruling, deceptive movie trailers may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled on Tuesday that movie studios can be sued under false advertising laws if they release deceptive movie trailers. The case stems involved the 2019 movie Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a man in a world without the Beatles.
How to Level Up
Like most JRPGs, you'll need to make sure to level up your character as you progress through the game in order to get through battles. However, Crisis Core tackles leveling up a little bit differently. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to level up.
Mob Psycho 100 III: Full Season Review
Mob Psycho 100 III is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The below review discusses several plot points, but no major spoilers. For more, check out what we thought of the premiere. They said it couldn't be done, but Studio Bones gave us a masterpiece adaptation of Mob Psycho 100,...
Avatar: James Cameron Shot Sequels Back-To-Back to Avoid ‘Stranger Things Effect’; Man Dies While Watching Film in India
James Cameron says he shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 back-to-back to avoid what he called the “Stranger Things effect.”. Speaking to EW, Cameron said Avatar’s actors, such as Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, was seven years old when cast as Tuk. She is now 13, while 18-year-old Jack Champion was 12 when cast as Spider. He doesn’t want the actors to look older than their characters in the upcoming sequels, so he already shot the third film and the first act of the fourth film.
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
