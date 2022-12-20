Two locals help U.S. collegiate team win tournament in France

As rising junior tennis players in San Diego over the previous decade, Haley Giavara and Ryan Seggerman heard of each other but didn't truly become acquainted until this year.

It happened in France, of all places, midway through the final season of college tennis for each.

The two were teammates on the U.S. squad that won the championship of the eight-team Master'U BNP Paribas tournament, a coed, collegiate type of Davis Cup in Honfleur, France, from Dec. 2-4.

Giavara arrived from Cal as a two-time singles All-American looking to test herself for her senior year after being sidelined since the summer with a shoulder injury. Seggerman came from North Carolina as a fifth-year player seeking further collegiate accomplishments as a transfer following his graduation from Princeton.

Ahead for the pair, too, is the possibility of pro careers.

In the tournament final against England, Giavara teamed with North Carolina's Fiona Crawley to put the Americans ahead 3-2 with a 6-3, 2-6, 17-15 victory in women's doubles. Make that a 17-15 tiebreaker that included surviving five match points.

“I just knew we were going to do it,'' said Giavara, who ultimately secured the win with a service winner. “We knew we had to be gutsy. We just kept telling ourselves 'Fortunate favors the brave,' so we just kept going for chances. That made the difference. We did things that we would have not normally done in the second set.''

Seggerman followed by teaming with USC's Stefan Dostanic to prevail 7-6, 6-3 in men's doubles for a 4-2 team triumph, avoiding the need for a closing mixed doubles match.

“That was special, for sure,'' Seggerman said. “Haley came through for us on more than one occasion over those three days. The finals was definitely a good win for everyone. Of the four points we had, all six of us contributed as a true effort.''

Giavara went 3-0 in the tourney playing doubles, which was easier after her return from a torn right labrum sustained from accumulated play in last spring's NCAA championships.

“It was nice having some matches back especially before the spring season,'' said Giavara, who reached the round of 16 in NCAA singles last spring. “It felt really good, and overall, it was a fun experience. There was pressure, but it wasn't out of control. I was able to enjoy it, and that's exactly what I did.''

A year earlier, a stress fracture of her left hip also sidelined Giavara for the summer. This followed a tennis slowdown overall due to the pandemic. Given all these factors, Giavara bypassed the possibility of turning pro after two college seasons.

Giavara earlier competed in pro tournaments during her senior year at Serra High, now Canyon Hills, reaching 650 in the WTA rankings leading into her final appearance in the 2019 USTA Billie Jean King 18s National Championships at the Barnes Center. She reached the round of 16 then, losing to future Stanford player Connie Ma, who would be a teammate on the U.S. team in France.

There is no doubt that Giavara will focus on pro play following graduation from Cal.

“For the pros, I'm really excited just to compete,'' Giavara said. “I love tennis so much. Whenever you realize how much you love it, it's just so much fun. It becomes less of a job and instead something that you can't wait to do.''

Seggerman, who is currently seeking an MBA degree, is also entertaining a pro future albeit less definite about it.

“Part of me wants to try play professionally,'' said Seggerman, who played two pro tourneys last summer. “I think that I'll give it a go although I haven't fully committed to that goal. It's a funny thing. You have good days and bad days. On good days, you have a little more optimism. … All in all, I'm having more good days than bad.''

In junior tennis, Seggerman ranked first in Southern California at the 12, 14, 16 and 18 age levels. As a senior at Coronado High, he won the 2017 San Diego Section singles championship.

His Princeton days included reaching 29th in doubles and 48th in singles in the ITA rankings last year, as well as competing in two NCAA doubles tournaments.

Along with Princeton, Seggerman originally considered North Carolina as a college choice following high school. Already familiar with the coaching staff, he opted for the Tar Heels for a postgraduate year.

“I have the overarching goal that I want to maximize what I can,'' Seggerman said. “At Princeton, I was a little disappointed with myself that I didn't win probably as much as I should have. ... This is my last year I have to give and show the college tennis world. So North Carolina is a good place to maximize my potential.''

A year ago, the Tar Heels advanced the NCAA round of 16 for the eighth consecutive time.

“I'm gearing up for the spring because I think we have a really good team,'' Seggerman said. “We want to go as far as we can. I'd love to see us in the Final Four. That's definitely obtainable.''

During the fall, Seggerman climbed to ninth in singles and 18th in doubles in the college rankings. In the Master'U event, he went 1-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles.

Giavara reached the round of 16 in NCAA singles last spring after the Bears lost in their Super Regional final, just missing out on the quarterfinals.

As far as her goal for her collegiate farewell, that's simple.

“It's hard to say anything other than just to win,'' Giavara said. “It's my last chance to do anything in college, so I want to win everything. I don't like things feeling unfinished. I really want the (individual) NCAA title. I want it so badly. I'll just try the best I can, and the team will do the same, so hopefully, that will set us up for success.''

So it goes, a farewell to college and a step to the future for Giavara and Seggerman, two local players now better acquainted through the world of tennis.

