Fort Lauderdale, FL

Santa spreads cheers, toys, tears of joy in Broward

By Ted Scouten
 4 days ago

MIAMI - A Christmas parade winding through the streets of Fort Lauderdale, spreading holiday cheer along the way.

"This bag is awfully heavy, there must be some good boys and girls," we heard Santa say as he made a few stops along with way.

Chaquita Cotton and her 8 children were surprised with boxes of toys and presents. Chaquita got a present that brought tears to her eyes.

"On behalf of Westway Towing a $500 gift certificate for you and something else for you!"  "Thank you so much," she said. "Happy holidays!"

Chaquita said she's grateful. "I live paycheck to paycheck," she said. "Just don't lose hope. It's out there. Got nice people in the world," she said with tears in her eyes.

Across town, 7-year-old Madison and her brothers got a surprise visit too. "Oh my God!  A scooter," shrieked 7-year-old Elijah.

Their mom, Destiny Russo said this Christmas surprise couldn't have come at a better time.

"We really needed it this year," she said. "We've had some issues with rent going up and then our place was sold to somebody else and then we started…about a thousand dollars extra."

Santa, along with Fort Lauderdale police officers, firefighters and others in the community wanting everyone to remember this is the season is giving.

"Be kind to each other, just be nice," said Santa. "Everyone's going through something regardless of their situation. If we can all be kind to each other it goes a long way in life," he said.

"Walk up to a stranger on the street and give them a toy. Drive into a neighborhood, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, anywhere you live and just give somebody something," suggested one of the organizers, Mobile Mike.

Ho Ho Ho!: Santa Claus, Miami Fire Rescue bring the Christmas spirit to save the holidays for students

MIAMI - Firefighters are used to saving lives, but on Wednesday, they may have saved the holidays for some very special students.Santa and his friends from Miami Fire Rescue getting a hero's welcome at Watch Me Grow Learning Center.They were there to spread cheer to children in need."I think it's very cool that there's an organization that thinks of our kids," said parent Rosy Marenco.But before Santa could make their holiday wishes come true, his helpers were busy packing up toys at a nearby workshop.The "elves" were actually City of Miami Firefighters."A lot of them here have worked 24 hours...
MIAMI, FL
mix929.com

Flo Rida helps hand out over 1,000 toys and bikes to kids living in his old neighborhood

Flo Rida grew up in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Florida, and the rapper is paying it forward to his community by bringing some holiday cheer. Flo tapped into his inner Santa Claus and handed out an abundance of toys and bicycles to the local children. He shared the sweet video of the toy drive to his Instagram with the caption, “To God be the glory thank you and everyone else who came out… to help support and inspire so many understanding being blessed to be a blessing.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Thankful Little Havana residents line up for holiday food distribution

MIAMI - In Little Havana on Thursday morning, people began lining up at 3 a.m. for a holiday food distribution hosted by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Thousands of people were lined up for blocks, as grocery prices have skyrocketed this year. This is the second of three events where the commissioner is giving away food. In total, they're giving away 7,000 bags of food for Christmas dinner. Each bag weighed about 50 pounds and was filled with traditional ingredients for a holiday dinner including a 12-pound pork shoulder. Each bag has about $100 worth of food in it....
MIAMI, FL
Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Christmas Day forecast: Cold and dreary

MIAMI -- South Florida residents will wake up Christmas Day to one of the coldest Dec. 25 days in recent memory.The chilly weather resulted from a powerful cold front that pushed through South Florida late Friday. The front will remain stalled to the south over the weekend, which not only keeps the cold northwest wind in place, but will also allow clouds and even a few showers to stream through the area from west to east. "As we rarely get the chance to wear boots and sweaters in South Florida but this will be our chance," CBS 4 meteorologist Cindy...
MIAMI, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
As holiday travel rush gears up, South Florida air passengers face delays, cancellations

MIAMI -- As airports in South Florida welcomed a throng of travelers headed to areas facing crippling winter weather, many of the passengers arrived to long lines, delays and -- in some instances -- canceled flights.Tim Carroll was one of those whose travel plans were in jeopardy.  "We've got a flight delay going from Fort Lauderdale to Seattle by 2 hours and then we've been told Seattle to Portland has been canceled," he said, adding that he has no idea when he might finally arrive home in Oregon. Flight status boards at local South Florida airports on Thursday were plentiful with hundreds...
MIAMI, FL
