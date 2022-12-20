Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week

Read full article on original website
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
The three NGOs provide healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services.
At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!"
Putin says West wants to 'tear apart' Russia
President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people". He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia," Putin said in excerpts from an interview to be aired later on Sunday.
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
