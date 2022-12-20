ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week

 4 days ago
Salon

Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
AFP

At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!"
AFP

Putin says West wants to 'tear apart' Russia

President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people". He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia," Putin said in excerpts from an interview to be aired later on Sunday.
