ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City

Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required

Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids solid waste collection impacted by snow event

Cedar Rapids garbage/recycling/compost collection will be impacted by this week's snow event. Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Dec. 26. Yard waste/compost and glass recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Jan. 2. Next week's garbage and recycling collection may be impacted as well;...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents begin clean up after major snow storm slams the Midwest

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, residents began cleaning up after a powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest. Sounds of snow blowers and shoveling can be heard through out the area. Businesses are clearing out their parking lots with tractor plows. Iowa's News Now spoke with Satchidanand...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids PD warn you of fake power company calls

Cedar Rapids is warning you of a new scam that targets these cold temperatures. Callers are alerting CRPD they've received an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states they are behind on their bill and power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced

INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
JESUP, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion home under construction catches fire

A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy