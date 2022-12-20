Read full article on original website
Johnson County added to number of counties pulling snow plows off the road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County is now among several counties in Iowa that is pulling snow plows off the road. The sheriff's office says they will take plows off the road at 4 p.m. Frida and will be back out at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. "Please stay home...
What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
Heartfelt post helps senior rescue dog find a forever home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A viral post by someone visiting the Cedar Valley Humane Society has now led to a dog in its final years finally getting a home to call its own. The Cedar Valley Humane Society says Amy posted on Facebook Tuesday about Rudolph, a 14-year-old Beagle at the center looking for a home.
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
Blizzards don't stop first responders from doing their job
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Freezing cold temperatures, snow and white out conditions slow us all down. With the winter storm taking over several parts of country, including Eastern Iowa, there have been school closings, flight cancellations and many city services halted. For the men and women of the police...
Cedar Rapids solid waste collection impacted by snow event
Cedar Rapids garbage/recycling/compost collection will be impacted by this week's snow event. Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Dec. 26. Yard waste/compost and glass recycling collection will be delayed until Monday, Jan. 2. Next week's garbage and recycling collection may be impacted as well;...
Residents begin clean up after major snow storm slams the Midwest
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, residents began cleaning up after a powerful winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest. Sounds of snow blowers and shoveling can be heard through out the area. Businesses are clearing out their parking lots with tractor plows. Iowa's News Now spoke with Satchidanand...
Difficult travel expected through Saturday, especially in open/rural areas in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Blizzard Warnings remain in effect as winds stay strong, leading to difficult travel. The powdery snow that fell Thursday will be blown, creating large drifts and low visibility. The impacts will be biggest in open/rural areas and on long stretches of highway....
Tow Bans in effect Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tow bans are now in effect for the following counties:. and several other counties ARE under tow bans. You can follow the latest on tow bans by visiting the DOT website here.
"If you're cold, then they're probably cold", protect your pets from the bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When you are cold, your pets are probably just as cold, so limit their time outside. That is the advice from Dr. Amanda Stout, a Veterinarian with the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital. She says most pet owners she deals with here in Iowa are good...
Cedar Rapids PD warn you of fake power company calls
Cedar Rapids is warning you of a new scam that targets these cold temperatures. Callers are alerting CRPD they've received an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states they are behind on their bill and power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons...
ISP: Travel is NOT advised in Eastern Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol is recommending not to travel in many areas of Eastern Iowa including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas beginning Thursday. "The roadways are 100% snow and ice, so make no mistake about it: It is treacherous out here, said Trooper Bob Conrad, Iowa State Patrol. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel."
Live Road Conditions: The WeatherFirst Road Warrior showing you the roads Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Difficult travel is expected Friday across the Midwest, particularly in rural/open areas due to strong winds. Blowing, drifting snow will lead to slick streets and low visibility. You can watch LIVE road conditions here and ask Meteorologist Garrett Heyd any questions you...
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced
INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Marion home under construction catches fire
A Marion home under construction suffered fire damage Friday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Bluegrass Street. Firefighters brave dangerously cold weather to put out the flames, with wind chill around 35 below zero. Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan told our crews on the scene no one...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
