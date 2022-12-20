Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
uptownupdate.com
JASC Announces Move To West Ridge In 2023 After Selling Its Clark Street Building/Parking Lot
As Uptown Update posted in October, the Japanese American Service Committee (JASC) has sold its very large building at 4427 North Clark Street to the people who run Black Ensemble Theater, right across the street. We said at the time, "JASC is going to stay on site as a tenant...
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
'Focus Fairies' mentor young women throughout Chicagoland
Focus Fairies mentoring program creates sisterhood for young women of Chicago in need. The organization helps young women who might not have a support system or a good role model otherwise.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
The 8 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in 2022
This year’s top openings took us by surprise. Think restaurants featuring modern spins on French and Greek fare, plus an Indian tasting menu that is a unique addition to Chicago’s dining scene. These spots delighted us this year, with over-the-top interior design, outstanding hospitality and inventive food and beverage menus. Make it your resolution to try these eight great additions in 2023.
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Structure fire in Oak Park leaves residents without home before holidays
CHICAGO - A structure fire in Oak Park is leaving some residents without a home right before the holidays. There were no injures reported among the building residents, but one Oak Park firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. They have since been released. The fire department responded to...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
tourcounsel.com
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago
In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Chicago police: Man went into business disguised as city employee, demanded money
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about a man who allegedly went into a North Side business disguised as a city employee and demanded money for services rendered. The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park...
Chicago-area ComEd customers warned rolling power outages are possible Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CHICAGO - ComEd warned electricity customers in the Chicago area that hours-long rolling power outages were possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – two of the coldest days so far this winter. ComEd said the power outages – if they happen – would be due to problems with...
LM Restaurant Group Opening Second Bistro in River North
The restaurant will sit on the ground floor of the Eurostars Mag Mile Hotel
Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North
Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
959theriver.com
Will County Brewing Company Opening Second Location
Hot off the presses on this cold day! The guys at Will County Brewing Company announced they are opening a second location!. Most days you will find their brewery and taproom teaming with people at the original location on Rt. 59 in Shorewood. For those living south of there, it will soon be even easier to grab a pint of Rocket Queen, or my personal favorite, You Don’t F with Jesus! The new location for WCBC will be in the old River Hawk Brewing facility at 24735 W Eames St in Channahon!
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0