Read full article on original website
Julie B
3d ago
💔This always hard to hear but even harder around the holidays. Blessings to the family.
Reply
5
Related
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations
After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit
Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day.
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
AZFamily
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Michigan man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for setting fire to three semi-trucks in Arizona. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, faces similar charges across several other states as well. Pricop was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in...
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
12news.com
SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results
PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
jewishaz.com
A Jewish woman will soon hold powerful and prized job in Arizona politics
Allie Bones, the Jewish woman who is about to step into Arizona’s second most powerful job as the governor’s chief of staff, never thought that she would have to concern herself with the Arizona-Mexico border, school vouchers or the dangerously low level of the Colorado River — at least not as anything but a citizen of the state.
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
proclaimerscv.com
According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race
Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
KOLD-TV
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
visitusaparks.com
Four Days in the Navajo Nation and Nearby Locales
This four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. The natural history lover could spend months uncovering the hidden stories of Arizona, from the ghosts of the Apache Death Cave to the wonders of Walnut Canyon National Monument. And while the entire state offers plenty to explore, this four-day itinerary has been curated to pack the most history in the most efficient road trip possible. Welcome to the Navajo Nation, and the outskirts just beneath its borders.
arizonasuntimes.com
Day One of Kari Lake Election Contest Trial Sees Testimony from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Election Integrity Expert Heather Honey
The first of two days of oral arguments from Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s challenge of the 2022 general election outcome began Wednesday morning, overseen by Judge Peter Thompson in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Testimonies were heard from several officials and experts. Lake’s lawsuit, filed December...
AZFamily
More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
arizonasuntimes.com
Expert in Kari Lake Election Suit: ‘No Doubt’ She Would Have Won Without Maricopa Election Day Chaos
Election modeling expert Richard Baris said Thursday in the Kari Lake election lawsuit that his projections showed as many as 40,000 voters were disenfranchised over Election Day chaos in Arizona’s Maricopa County, causing him to “have no doubt” that she would’ve won the gubernatorial election had there no problems at polling centers.
Thirsty Arizona could soon look to the Mexican coast for answers
(The Center Square) – Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure...
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
Comments / 3