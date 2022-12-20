ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Antelope Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident Kills Driver

Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident With a Fatality and Injuries Occurs on Elverta Road. The driver of a Mazda died in a two-vehicle traffic accident on December 22 after striking the patrol vehicle of an off-duty deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened along Elverta Road westbound around 2:00 a.m. The deputy was going north along Watt Avenue when his patrol car was T-boned by the Mazda.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

1 killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sonoma Car Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Three Injuries

Vehicle Crashes 300 Feet Into Ravine in Rural Area. Several people died, and others suffered injuries on December 19 when their vehicle crashed into a ravine. The accident happened in a rural area on a dirt road during the evening hours. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Jeep went off the roadway and crashed about 300 feet down with two minors on board.
SONOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Involving a Tesla Near Fairfield Results in a Fatality

Injury/Fatality Accident Involving Speeding Tesla on Interstate 80. A traffic accident close to Fairfield caused the death of one person and injured others. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near Pittman Road at about 5:40 p.m. It was reported by a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Tesla sedan was speeding at a high rate and struck two vehicles and then overturned.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Folsom Traffic Crash Near On-Ramp Causes Injuries

Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash Near Prairie City Road On-Ramp. A traffic crash in Folsom recently reported minor injuries in an HOV lane accident. The collision occurred on westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound Prairie City Road on-ramp around 8:37 a.m. At least one person suffered injuries in the crash and reported the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
ROCKLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy