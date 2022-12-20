Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Antelope Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident Kills Driver
Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident With a Fatality and Injuries Occurs on Elverta Road. The driver of a Mazda died in a two-vehicle traffic accident on December 22 after striking the patrol vehicle of an off-duty deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened along Elverta Road westbound around 2:00 a.m. The deputy was going north along Watt Avenue when his patrol car was T-boned by the Mazda.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
KCRA.com
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after crash involving Sacramento County deputy, CHP officials say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 19-year-old Antelope man died and four others were hurt after a crash involving a Sacramento sheriff's deputy and another vehicle early Thursday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. the deputy was on duty and driving their patrol vehicle northbound on...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Sheriff's Office looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects from Antelope crash
ANTELOPE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after pursuing a stolen vehicle near Antelope Road and Monument Drive on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects hit a vehicle and then ran off. One person in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital.
KCRA.com
Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sonoma Car Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Three Injuries
Vehicle Crashes 300 Feet Into Ravine in Rural Area. Several people died, and others suffered injuries on December 19 when their vehicle crashed into a ravine. The accident happened in a rural area on a dirt road during the evening hours. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Jeep went off the roadway and crashed about 300 feet down with two minors on board.
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Sheriff’s office: Person suspected of starting small fires near Highway 99
(KTXL) — A person suspected of starting several fires near Highway 99 and Fruitridge Road was arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The person is suspected of starting about six small fires. The California Highway Patrol and fire crews were also at the scene. Law enforcement has not shared further information
CHP officer hit by suspected drunken driver returns home 2 months after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer who was left in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver returned home. Officer Aaron Weikert was hit by the suspected drunken driver in October while investigating a deadly crash. According to a post from the CHP South Sacramento, Officer Weikert […]
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Involving a Tesla Near Fairfield Results in a Fatality
Injury/Fatality Accident Involving Speeding Tesla on Interstate 80. A traffic accident close to Fairfield caused the death of one person and injured others. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near Pittman Road at about 5:40 p.m. It was reported by a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Tesla sedan was speeding at a high rate and struck two vehicles and then overturned.
KSBW.com
Multi-state murder case: Man accused of killing CHP captain's husband extradited to Kentucky
The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece together the web of...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Folsom Traffic Crash Near On-Ramp Causes Injuries
Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash Near Prairie City Road On-Ramp. A traffic crash in Folsom recently reported minor injuries in an HOV lane accident. The collision occurred on westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound Prairie City Road on-ramp around 8:37 a.m. At least one person suffered injuries in the crash and reported the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday...
