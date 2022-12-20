Read full article on original website
conservative preservation
4d ago
we are a one party state with no consequences for making unconstitutional laws and enforcement of them.
9
Social Tourettes
4d ago
Think it’s bad out there now? Wait until January 1st. When seconds count, the Police are moments away.
5
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Judge to determine what happens next with Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The state's controversial SAFE-T Act is set to end cash bail for many crimes in Illinois Jan. 1. Tuesday, a Kankakee County judge heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging the measure. The case was a combined lawsuit involving over 60 state's attorneys from around Illinois....
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
Illinois House to hold third gun ban bill hearing Tuesday
(The Center Square) – One of the sponsors of an Illinois bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines of more than 10 rounds is listening to both sides of the argument. Illinois state lawmakers will again hold a hearing on a bill to ban certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 10 rounds during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning. At last week’s hearing, Andrew Guadarrama spoke as...
Illinois, Indiana receive federal funding to enhance internet
The state of Illinois was selected to receive $253 million to provide affordable, reliable high-speed internet to its residents.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
New 2023 Illinois Law could mean for you a $100 Fine if your Smoke Alarms are over 10 Years Old
How old are your smoke alarms? If they were made before 2013, you might want to invest in some new ones…. Starting January 1st, a new Illinois law will require state residents to have newer smoke alarms in their homes. Those with fire alarms older than 10 years old will need to update or could face a $100 fine.
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Illinois workers successful in eliminating union representation at their workplace
Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25, was one-sided with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union.
More Illinois residents are getting concealed carry licenses amid fears about crime
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more victims of violence in Chicago are fighting back, and concealed carry license holders in particular have drawn their own weapons in some recent, high-profile robberies and carjackings.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has learned a growing number of Illinois residents are getting licensed to defend themselves – and in a lot of cases, they are obtaining the concealed carry licenses because they feel unsafe.Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, a victim turned the tables on a shooter in the Loop by pulling out his own gun. The victim was walking toward his parked car was right...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
New Illinois laws going into effect in January aim to address spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts
(The Center Square) – New laws are set to take effect in January that lawmakers say are aimed at addressing carjackings and car thefts in Illinois. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with more than 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime – California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado […]
No, you can’t marry your cousin in Illinois, unless…
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may not be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin married their first cousins.
Pritzker sees EV in future for idled Belvidere Assembly Plant
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says there is hope for the Belvidere Assembly Plant Stellantis says it will idle on Feb. 28. On Dec. 15, Pritzker stated that Stellantis has enough land to convert the Belvidere facility, where the Jeep Cherokee is currently assembled, to an EV plant. He says he hopes the […]
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
